Emergency and rescue team members arrive at the fire where migrants died at a migration center in Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico on Tuesday. Photo by Luis Torres/EPA-EFE

March 28 (UPI) -- A fire broke out Monday night at a migration center in Ciudad Juarez across the Mexico border from El Paso, Texas, killing at least 39 "foreign migrants" and another 20 transported to local hospitals. The National Institute of Migration in Mexico's Ministry of the Interior said in a translated statement that those who were killed were not Mexican citizens. It said the fire happened in the "accommodation area" of the center. Advertisement

The institute said 68 men from Central and South America were staying at the immigration center.

"Given the facts, communication and coordination were established with consular authorities from different countries to implement actions that allow the full identification of deceased migrants," the institute said.

"The INM expresses its willingness to assist in legal investigations, in order to clarify these unfortunate events. This immigration authority will promptly monitor the evolution of the health status of those who are hospitalized and will provide full support to the families of the victims."

Authorities continued to investigate the start of the fire, which is near the Santa Fe International Bridge that crosses into El Paso.

Andrea Chavez, the federal deputy of Ciudad Juarez, said she was waiting for more information on what happened.