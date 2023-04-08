Advertisement
April 8, 2023 / 8:35 PM

New Mexico homeowner killed by police responding to wrong address

By Adam Schrader
A homeowner was killed by police responding to the wrong address for a domestic violence call, police in New Mexico said Thursday. Photo courtesy of Farmington Police Department
A homeowner was killed by police responding to the wrong address for a domestic violence call, police in New Mexico said Thursday. Photo courtesy of Farmington Police Department

April 8 (UPI) -- A homeowner was killed by police responding to the wrong address for a domestic violence call, police in New Mexico said Thursday.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a video message posted to Facebook that officers responded to the 911 call around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police were intended to respond to 5308 Valley View Avenue in the city but instead showed up to 5305 Valley View Avenue, Hebbe said.

"The officers made several attempts to contact the residents, identifying themselves as police officers," Hebbe said.

"As officers were verifying the address, the homeowner came to the door. The man, Robert Dotson, was armed with a handgun as he opened the door. What followed was a chaotic scene."

Hebbe said officers retreated and opened fire on Dotson, 52, who was struck and died at the scene. The police chief added that video footage would be released "within a week."

"Mr. Dotson was not the subject of the call that our officers were responding to and this ending is just unbelievably tragic," Hebbe said.

New Mexico State Police added in a statement that Dotson's wife was also armed and fired at officers after her husband was shot.

"Once she realized that the individuals outside the residence were officers, she put the gun down and complied with the officer's commands," the statement reads.

"Mrs. Dotson, who was uninjured, has not been charged with a crime."

The New Mexico State Police said that the officers who shot Dotson would not be identified by the agency.

It was not immediately clear if police ever responded to the correct address for the domestic violence incident.

