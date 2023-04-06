Biden vetoes congressional effort to undo new water regulations

April 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday issued his second veto since his inauguration, striking down a congressional effort to undo his administration's new water regulations.

In January, the Biden administration published revised definitions of "Waters of the United States" in the federal register, which Environmental Protection Agency officials said "provides clear rules of the road" for the advancement of infrastructure projects, economic investment, and agricultural activities.

Majorities from both chambers of Congress had voted last month to roll back those new rules with support from four Senate Democrats and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent from Arizona who caucuses with Democrats, according to a news release from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

"I just vetoed a bill that attempted to block our administration from protecting our nation's waterways -- a resource millions of Americans depend on -- from destruction and pollution," Biden said in a tweet Thursday.

"Let me be clear: Every American has a right to clean water. This veto protects that right."

In his official veto, Biden wrote to members of the House -- where the resolution first carried -- that the revised definition "carefully sets the bounds for which bodies of water are protected under the Clean Water Act."

"It provides clear rules of the road that will help advance infrastructure projects, economic investments, and agricultural activities -- all while protecting water quality and public health," Biden wrote.

He added that resolution would increase uncertainty that would leave farms "wondering whether irrigated areas remain excluded or not."

"Construction crews would be left wondering whether their water-filled gravel pits remain excluded or not," Biden wrote.

"The resolution also would negatively affect tens of millions of United States households that depend on healthy wetlands and streams."

Critics of the new rules argue that the water regulations are executive overreach that would impact industry.

Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., indicated Thursday that lawmakers would push to override Biden's veto, though the move would require an unlikely two-thirds vote in Congress.

"The next step is to override his veto. We already had bipartisan support for the resolution. Now, we just need more of our colleagues on the other side of the aisle to recognize the pain that these kinds of costly, overreaching policies are inflicting on Americans across the country," Graves said.

"We are also awaiting a decision on WOTUS from the Supreme Court. I've already signed a brief telling them it's got to go."