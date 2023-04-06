Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2023 / 6:06 PM

Biden vetoes congressional effort to undo new water regulations

By Adam Schrader

April 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday issued his second veto since his inauguration, striking down a congressional effort to undo his administration's new water regulations.

In January, the Biden administration published revised definitions of "Waters of the United States" in the federal register, which Environmental Protection Agency officials said "provides clear rules of the road" for the advancement of infrastructure projects, economic investment, and agricultural activities.

Advertisement

Majorities from both chambers of Congress had voted last month to roll back those new rules with support from four Senate Democrats and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent from Arizona who caucuses with Democrats, according to a news release from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

"I just vetoed a bill that attempted to block our administration from protecting our nation's waterways -- a resource millions of Americans depend on -- from destruction and pollution," Biden said in a tweet Thursday.

RELATED Report on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan critical of Trump administration

"Let me be clear: Every American has a right to clean water. This veto protects that right."

In his official veto, Biden wrote to members of the House -- where the resolution first carried -- that the revised definition "carefully sets the bounds for which bodies of water are protected under the Clean Water Act."

Advertisement

"It provides clear rules of the road that will help advance infrastructure projects, economic investments, and agricultural activities -- all while protecting water quality and public health," Biden wrote.

RELATED U.S. awards drought-stricken states $585M to repair aging water infrastructure

He added that resolution would increase uncertainty that would leave farms "wondering whether irrigated areas remain excluded or not."

"Construction crews would be left wondering whether their water-filled gravel pits remain excluded or not," Biden wrote.

"The resolution also would negatively affect tens of millions of United States households that depend on healthy wetlands and streams."

Critics of the new rules argue that the water regulations are executive overreach that would impact industry.

Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., indicated Thursday that lawmakers would push to override Biden's veto, though the move would require an unlikely two-thirds vote in Congress.

"The next step is to override his veto. We already had bipartisan support for the resolution. Now, we just need more of our colleagues on the other side of the aisle to recognize the pain that these kinds of costly, overreaching policies are inflicting on Americans across the country," Graves said.

"We are also awaiting a decision on WOTUS from the Supreme Court. I've already signed a brief telling them it's got to go."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Tennessee Republican lawmakers expel Democratic colleague over gun protests
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tennessee Republican lawmakers expel Democratic colleague over gun protests
April 6 (UPI) -- Tennessee Republican lawmakers appear poised to remove three Democratic representatives from their elected offices Thursday after they took part in anti-gun protests inside the state Capitol last week.
Report on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan critical of Trump administration
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Report on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan critical of Trump administration
April 6 (UPI) -- The White House released a report Thursday detailing what went wrong during the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in August, 2021.
Supreme Court rules against West Virginia law barring transgender athletes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court rules against West Virginia law barring transgender athletes
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that transgender student athletes may compete on woman's sports teams in West Virginia, upholding a lower court's challenge to anti-trans legislation passed in 2021.
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
April 6 (UPI) -- House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Thursday subpoenaed a former assistant district attorney in New York who resigned after leading an investigation into the finances of former President Donald Trump.
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
April 6 (UPI) -- Democrats on Thursday angrily responded to a report that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife were longtime recipients of undisclosed luxury trips from a major Republican Party donor.
Smartmatic subpoenas ex-Fox News producer in lawsuit over election fraud claims
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Smartmatic subpoenas ex-Fox News producer in lawsuit over election fraud claims
April 6 (UPI) -- Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic has subpoenaed a former Fox News producer to testify in its case against the network regarding election fraud claims.
FDA withdraws approval for pre-term birth drug Makena
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FDA withdraws approval for pre-term birth drug Makena
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday withdrew approval of Makena, a prescription drug that had been approved for reducing the risk of pre-term birth in women who already have had one spontaneous pre-term birth.
Kamala Harris announces $2.5B solar panel manufacturing expansion in Georgia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kamala Harris announces $2.5B solar panel manufacturing expansion in Georgia
April 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited Dalton, Ga., Thursday to announce a $2.5 billion solar panel factory expansion between Summit Ridge Energy and Qcells.
Walmart to expand electric vehicle charging stations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Walmart to expand electric vehicle charging stations
April 6 (UPI) -- Walmart has announced plans to expand electric vehicle charging stations to more Walmart and Sam's Club locations.
Rare April subtropical storm may brew in Gulf of Mexico next week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rare April subtropical storm may brew in Gulf of Mexico next week
Meteorologists will be closely monitoring the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days as there is concern that a tropical or subtropical system may brew prior to moving onshore in the southern United States next week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
NPR pushes back after Twitter's decision to label it 'state-affiliated media'
NPR pushes back after Twitter's decision to label it 'state-affiliated media'
Rockets fired from Gaza following second night of tensions at Al-Aqsa mosque
Rockets fired from Gaza following second night of tensions at Al-Aqsa mosque
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement