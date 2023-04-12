Trending
April 12, 2023 / 1:57 PM

Democrats want attorney general to probe expulsion of 2 Tennessee lawmakers

By Clyde Hughes
A handful of Senate Democrats, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, want Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a civil-rights investigation into the expulsion of two Black Tennessee lawmakers. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
April 12 (UPI) -- A handful of Senate Democrats, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a civil-rights investigation into the expulsion of two Black Tennessee lawmakers.

The move comes as Nashville officials reappointed state Rep. Justin Jones to his post this week and as Memphis officials on Wednesday moved to send Justin Pearce back to his House seat, too.

In a letter calling on Garland to use "all available legal authorities" in his investigation, Schumer was joined by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Alex Padilla, D-Calif.; and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii.

"Their tragedy shattered hearts across our country and galvanized Americans -- particularly young Americans in Tennessee -- to peacefully demand their legislators act," the letter to Garland said, according to The Hill.

RELATED Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee signs EO to strengthen background checks

"These deeply moving expressions of democratic participation follow America's long tradition of peaceful, non-violent protest, perfected during the struggles and triumphs of the Civil Rights Movement," the letter reads.

Jones, Pearson and State Rep. Gloria Johnson protested on the Tennessee House floor against gun violence connected to a school shooting in Nashville last month that left six people dead.

Republicans said all three violated decorum rules. Johnson, a white woman, survived her vote for expulsion while Jones and Pearce, both Black males, were expelled from the body.

RELATED VP Harris meets 'Tennessee Three,' as President Biden invites them to White House

The senator's letter cites a unanimous 1966 ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court for the examination of a possible law violation by Tennessee legislators. In that case, Bond v. Floyd, the high court ruled unconstitutional the Georgia House's refusal to seat a Black lawmaker Julian Bond because of a speech against the Vietnam War.

"We do not believe that breaking decorum is alone sufficient cause for employing the most draconian of consequences to duly-elected lawmakers," the senators wrote, according to The Washington Post.

House Republicans have not commented on the letter as of early Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED Biden rebukes expulsion of Tenn. lawmakers as 'shocking,' 'undemocratic'

