Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee signs EO to strengthen background checks

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday signed an executive order to strengthen background checks for firearms in the state. Photo courtesy of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee/ Twitter

April 12 (UPI) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order to strengthen background checks in the state, while calling on state lawmakers to pass so-called red flag legislation to keep guns out of the hands of people who pose a threat to themselves and others. The announcement is the latest effort by the Republican governor concerning gun violence in Tennessee after six people, including three children, were killed in a school shooting in Nashville two weeks ago. Advertisement

Lee unveiled the executive order during a press conference at a Metro Nashville Police precinct that responded to the shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, stating the tragedy has been a "stark reminder to all of us about what really matters."

"I've said before that in a situation like that, the truth is that we're facing evil itself. And we can't stop evil, but we can do something," he said.

"And when there's a clear need for action, I think that we have an obligation -- and I certainly do to remind people that we should set aside politics and pride and accomplish something that the people of Tennessee want us to get accomplished."

The executive order creates a 72-hour limit for agencies to report new criminal activity and directs the courts to submit timely and accurate information to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. It also orders the TBI to examine the current process for the purchase of firearms for barriers that hinder the sharing of information, and to produce a report on its findings within 60 days.

He also called on local lawmakers to pass so-called red flag legislation this legislature that would permit the temporarily separation of guns from those who pose either a danger to themselves or others.

"We can all agree that it is possible and it is important that we find a way to remove individuals who are a threat to themselves or to our society, to remove them from access to weapons," he said.

"I'm asking the legislature to bring forth thoughtful, practical measures to do that, to strengthen our laws to separate those dangerous people from firearms while at the same time preserving the constitutional rights of people of this state."

While it was unclear exactly how the Republican majority legislature would stand on passing a red flag law, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said in a statement that he unequivocally supports the Second Amendment right to bear arms, but believes "we must take steps to ensure those experiencing mental health crises do not have access to weapons that can be used in mass casualty events."

House Speaker Cameron Sexton said in a statement that they are willing to work toward bipartisan solutions to protect children, but health protection orders "must have a level of due process, protections from fraudulent claims and a quick judicial hearing for individuals who pose imminent threats."

Across the aisle, Senate minority leader Raumesh Akbari, a Democrat for Memphis, signaled a willingness to pass such legislation.

"We are ready to work with the governor and we urge our Republican colleagues tin the legislature to move quickly to put gun reform legislation on his desk," Akbari said in a statement.

