U.S. News
April 7, 2023 / 4:51 PM

VP Kamala Harris to go to Tennessee to meet expelled lawmakers, other Democrats

By Patrick Hilsman

April 7 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit Nashville this afternoon to meet with two Democratic state representatives who were expelled from Tennessee's legislature for protesting gun violence on the House floor.

The lawmakers' actions came in the wake of a school shooting that left six people dead in Nashville in March.

Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson chanted "no action no peace," on the House floor, prompting the legislative body to vote to expel them on the premise that they "did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives."

Jones and Pearson, who are both Black, were expelled by a House vote Thursday. In contrast, Rep. Gloria Johnson, who took part in the protest and is white, was not expelled in the 65-30 vote against her on Thursday, which was one vote shy of the measure's passage, allowing her to keep her seat in the House.

Harris also will meet with Johnson and other Democratic Tennessee state caucus lawmakers.

The vice president spoke out on the topic on social media Friday.

"Six people, including three children, were killed last week in school shooting in Nashville. How did Republican lawmakers in Tennessee respond? By expelling their colleagues who stood with Tennesseans and said enough is enough. This is undemocratic and dangerous" Harris tweeted.

President Joe Biden also condemned the move from Tennessee lawmakers in a statement Thursday.

The "expulsion of lawmakers who engaged in peaceful protest is shocking, undemocratic and without precedent," the president said Thursday.

Harris is expected to meet with other lawmakers, too, and advocate for the Biden administration's push for legislation banning assault rifles.

