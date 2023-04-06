Trending
April 6, 2023 / 2:14 PM

In unprecedented move, Tennessee might expel 3 Democrats over gun protests

By Clyde Hughes
Tennessee's heavily GOP-leaning state government is being pressured by demonstrators to take action on gun safety after the Nashville private school shooting last month that prompted large public turnouts for both mourning the victims (pictured) and making calls for political action to halt gun violence. Photo by Justin Renfroe/EPA-EFE
April 6 (UPI) -- Tennessee Republican lawmakers appear poised to remove three Democratic representatives from their elected offices Thursday after they took part in anti-gun protests inside the state Capitol last week.

While legislators have been removed from office before in the state, those removals have all involved connection with crimes. Rep. Gloria Johnson, Rep. Justin Jones, and Rep. Justin Pearson are not charged with any crimes, making the removal vote unprecedented.

Only two other House members have ever been booted from the Tennessee chamber since the Civil War, according to CBS News.

They are accused of breaking State House rules and decorum by taking a bullhorn onto the House floor and leading chants of "power to the people" in support of gun safety protesters who filled the House chambers.

The heavily GOP-leaning Tennessee body is being pressured by demonstrators to take action on gun safety after Nashville's private school shooting last month. Legislators have rejected all attempts to bring up bills even for discussion.

Earlier on Thursday, the House did overwhelmingly pass a bill requiring every school to have a school resource officer, allow private schools to partner with local police for school security efforts, and require Tennessee Department of Homeland Security agents to be placed in each county to evaluate and support school safety plans in both public and private schools.

Audrey Hale reportedly fired 152 total rounds during the March 27 shooting spree that killed six people. A majority of the shots were fired from a 5.56 assault rifle. She was killed by the police. The Democratic lawmakers and protesters said they want discussion on bills that would make it less likely that such weapons could be used in such crimes.

