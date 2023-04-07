Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 7, 2023 / 3:51 AM

Biden rebukes expulsion of Tenn. lawmakers as 'shocking,' 'undemocratic'

By Darryl Coote
President Joe Biden on Thursday criticized Tennessee Republicans for expelling two Democratic state lawmakers over participating in an anti-gun protest. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
President Joe Biden on Thursday criticized Tennessee Republicans for expelling two Democratic state lawmakers over participating in an anti-gun protest. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday night chastised the expulsion of two Tennessee state lawmakers as "shocking, undemocratic and without precedent," accusing the Republicans of silencing those they disagree with.

Biden made the comment hours after Tennessee Republican lawmakers voted Thursday to remove Democratic state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson of Nashville and Memphis, respectively, over their participation in an anti-gun protest at the state Capitol last week.

Advertisement

It was the first time legislators who have not been charged with a crime were removed from office in the state. A third Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Gloria Johnson, survived the vote by one ballot.

"Last week, three more students and three school officials were gunned down in yet another tragic mass shooting in Nashville. On Monday, 7,000 Tennesseans, many of them students, marched to their state capitol to call on their lawmakers to take action and keep them safe," Biden said in a statement.

RELATED In unprecedented move, 2 Tennessee lawmakers expelled after gun protest

"Instead, state Republican lawmakers called votes today to expel three Democratic legislators who stood in solidarity with students and families and helped lift their voices. Today's expulsion of lawmakers who engaged in peaceful protest is shocking, undemocratic and without precedent.

Advertisement

"Rather than debating the merits of the issue, these Republican lawmakers have chose to punish, silence and expel duly elected representatives of the people of Tennessee."

The vote was held Thursday accusing the three lawmakers of breaking House rules last week by joining anti-gun protesters on the House floor demanding firearm restrictions in the wake of a school shooting in Nashville that left six people, including three students dead. The shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, was killed on site by police.

RELATED Nashville school shooter planned attack for months, investigators say

"A strong majority of Americans want lawmakers to act on commonsense gun safety reforms that we know will save lives," Biden said. "But instead, we've continued to see Republican officials across American double down on dangerous bills that make our schools, places of worship and communities less safe. Our kids continue to pay the price.

"Congress much ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage of firearms, eliminate gun manufacturer's immunity from liability and require background checks for all gun sales, and state officials must do the same."

RELATED Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee drag show ban

Latest Headlines

Coolio died from effects of fentanyl, says medical examiner
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Coolio died from effects of fentanyl, says medical examiner
April 7 (UPI) -- Grammy Award-winning rapper Coolio died from the effects of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said.
Microsoft pays $3.3M fine to settle sanctions violations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Microsoft pays $3.3M fine to settle sanctions violations
April 7 (UPI) -- Microsoft has agreed to pay some $3.3 million in fines for violating U.S. sanction laws over selling software and providing services to blacklisted entities and individuals in Cuba, Iran, Syria and Russia.
Puerto Rico grand jury indicts two men for drug trafficking after death of CBP agent
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Puerto Rico grand jury indicts two men for drug trafficking after death of CBP agent
April 6 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Puerto Rico indicted two men for trafficking cocaine after they were accused of having roles in the death of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, the agency announced Thursday.
In unprecedented move, 2 Tennessee lawmakers expelled after gun protest
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
In unprecedented move, 2 Tennessee lawmakers expelled after gun protest
April 6 (UPI) -- Tennessee Republican lawmakers removed what could be the two of three Democratic representatives from their elected offices Thursday after they took part in anti-gun protests inside the state Capitol last week.
Education Department rule would limit transgender student athlete bans
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Education Department rule would limit transgender student athlete bans
April 6 (UPI) -- A new rule change outlined Thursday by the U.S. Department of Education would establish a new framework for developing eligibility criteria for transgender athletes participating in school sports.
Lawmakers invite South Korean president to address joint meeting of Congress
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Lawmakers invite South Korean president to address joint meeting of Congress
April 6 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been invited to speak at a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on April 27 to mark the decades-long friendship between the two nations.
Supreme Court rules against West Virginia law barring transgender athletes
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Supreme Court rules against West Virginia law barring transgender athletes
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that transgender student athletes may compete on woman's sports teams in West Virginia, upholding a lower court's challenge to anti-trans legislation passed in 2021.
Biden vetoes congressional effort to undo new water regulations
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden vetoes congressional effort to undo new water regulations
April 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday issued his second veto since his inauguration, striking down a congressional effort to undo his administration's new water regulations.
Report on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan critical of Trump administration
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Report on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan critical of Trump administration
April 6 (UPI) -- The White House released a report Thursday detailing what went wrong during the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in August, 2021.
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
April 6 (UPI) -- House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Thursday subpoenaed a former assistant district attorney in New York who resigned after leading an investigation into the finances of former President Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
Human cases of 'highly fatal' Marburg virus recorded in Africa, CDC warns
Human cases of 'highly fatal' Marburg virus recorded in Africa, CDC warns
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement