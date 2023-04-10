Trending
April 10, 2023 / 8:34 AM

Tennessee officials to hold votes this week on reinstating ousted lawmakers

By A.L. Lee
The Nashville Metropolitan Council will vote Monday on whether to reinstate Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, who was expelled after joining a protest on the House floor following a deadly shooting in Nashville. Photo courtesy of Justin Jones/Facebook
April 10 (UPI) -- Local commissions were set to hold votes that could bring back two Black Democratic lawmakers who were expelled from the Tennessee Legislature last week.

The Nashville Metropolitan Council in House District 52 will meet Monday for a vote on whether to reappoint Justin Jones, with a majority of its 39 members indicating their support for the ousted legislator.

The Shelby County Board of Commission, meanwhile, plans a vote Wednesday that could reinstate Justin Pearson in Memphis' District 86 after Chairman Mickell Lowery called on the Democratic majority to grant reinstatement, saying the expulsions were "conducted in a hasty manner without consideration of other corrective action methods."

"I am amongst the over 68,000 citizens who were stripped of having a representative at the State due to the unfortunate outcome of the State Assembly's vote," he said in a statement.

RELATED VP Harris meets 'Tennessee Three,' as President Biden invites them to White House

Following the controversial ousters, county authorities are charged with filling the legislative vacancies on an interim basis until a special election is held to permanently fill the seats.

"I will vote to name Justin Jones back into the State House to represent my constituents in House District 52," Council member Bob Mendes tweeted last week after he heard an "outcry" from his constituents.

Other council members in the district expressed outrage over the expulsions, in which Jones and Pearson were booted from the Tennessee House by majority Republicans after they staged a protest in the State Capitol to demand gun control.

RELATED Biden rebukes expulsion of Tenn. lawmakers as 'shocking,' 'undemocratic'

The move to also expel their White colleague, Rep. Gloria Johnson, who joined the demonstration, failed by one vote.

"They removed the voice from 140,000 people who voted for them," said Council member Burkley Allen. "It's a terrible precedent to set, that we disagree with you and you've disrupted our House proceedings and therefore we're expelling you. That's not the way democracy works."

Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman said the council's Democrat majority was likely to reseat Jones in lieu of a monthlong nomination process.

RELATED Lawmaker blasts House oversight chair over denied access to Biden probe info

The three legislators stormed the House podium in a call for stronger gun control measures after a school shooting in Nashville killed six people on March 27.

After the protest, Republicans accused the trio of breaking the rules of decorum in an attempt to incite an insurrection, but the move has been widely criticized as political overreach.

The Tennessee constitution says the governor must declare a special election up to 60 days after legislative seats are vacated. From there, a district vote would be scheduled to occur about a month later, and the winners would have about a year remaining in the terms to serve.

In a Sunday interview with NBC News, both men said they would accept reappointments to the House and would run again in the special election.

"This attack against us is hurting all people in our state," Jones said.

