Justice Department shares classified documents information with lawmakers

April 11 (UPI) -- The Justice Department reportedly has begun to provide the so-called Gang of Eight lawmakers with access to classified documents found in the possession of former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, and former Vice President Mike Pence.
NBC News, Punchbowl News and The Hill reported the development, citing anonymous sources. The Gang of Eight consists of the top four leaders in Congress and the head Republican and Democrat from both the Senate and House Intelligence committees. It also includes the chair and ranking member of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate Select Committees on Intelligence, too.