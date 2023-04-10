Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 10, 2023 / 6:01 PM

On Pentagon leak, White House officials say much remains to be known

By Joe Fisher
1/3
During a Monday press briefing, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said it is unclear if the leak of sensitive Pentagon documents has been contained. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
During a Monday press briefing, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said it is unclear if the leak of sensitive Pentagon documents has been contained. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- White House officials are unclear where the leak of sensitive Pentagon documents is coming from or if it has been contained.

The Pentagon is working "around the clock" to determine the true gravity of the leaks, including where the documents have been leaked to, Chris Meagher, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, said Monday, according to The Hill.

Advertisement

"We're still investigating how this happened, as well as the scope of the issue. There have been steps to take a closer look at how this type of information is distributed and to whom," Meagher said. "We're also still trying to assess what might be out there."

Meagher added that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was briefed on the leaks on Thursday. Austin and several Pentagon officials then began working to uncover more information.

RELATED U.S. opens investigation into classified documents that appeared online

Documents relating to Iran's nuclear program, North Korea's missile program, support of Israel against the Islamic State and details about the war in Ukraine have appeared on the social media site Discord in recent weeks. The Department of Defense has confirmed the validity of the documents, though clarifying that documents appear to be edited.

Advertisement

The documents, marked classified, are believed to have been created between mid-February and early March, according to CNN. A spokesperson for Discord said the company is cooperating with an investigation into the incident.

U.S. allies such as Ukraine have weighed in on some of the documents. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, questioned the authenticity of the documents, saying they are based on ""a large amount of fictitious information."

RELATED Report on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan critical of Trump administration

In a press briefing Monday, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said President Joe Biden has been continually briefed on the situation in recent days.

"The Department of Defense has referred this to the Department of Justice for a criminal investigation," Kirby said. "I am not aware that they have come to any conclusions at this point about where they are coming from."

Whether the leaks are an "ongoing threat," Kirby said, "We don't know."

RELATED U.S. announces $2.6 billion in new military aid to Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
April 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia grand jury on Monday indicted the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Newport News in January.
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
April 10 (UPI) -- Republican House Judiciary Committee members have subpoenaed FBI Director Christopher Wray for information about the agency's plan to use sources in Catholic churches to report on suspicious activity.
Authorities recover bodies of father, son missing 24 days in Arkansas
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Authorities recover bodies of father, son missing 24 days in Arkansas
April 9 (UPI) -- The bodies of a father and son who went missing nearly a month ago while kayaking in Arkansas have been found, authorities said Sunday.
Mike Brennan named director of NOAA's hurricane center
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mike Brennan named director of NOAA's hurricane center
April 10 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration named Mike Brennan as the next director of the National Hurricane Center on Monday, effective immediately.
Police: 4 killed, 8 injured, gunman dead in downtown Louisville shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police: 4 killed, 8 injured, gunman dead in downtown Louisville shooting
April 10 (UPI) -- Louisville Metro Police said four people died along with the suspected shooter and eight were injured during a mass shooting in a bank lobby in downtown Louisville Monday.
Third teenage suspect arrested in connection with triple homicide in Florida
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Third teenage suspect arrested in connection with triple homicide in Florida
April 10 (UPI) -- Florida authorities said law enforcement officers this weekend arrested a third teenager wanted in connection with the deaths of three other teens in Central Florida.
Tennessee officials to hold votes this week on reinstating ousted lawmakers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Tennessee officials to hold votes this week on reinstating ousted lawmakers
April 10 (UPI) -- Local commissions plan votes that could reinstate two Black Democratic lawmakers who were expelled from the Tennessee Legislature last week.
Rutgers faculty, adjuncts go on strike over pay, shut down spring classes
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rutgers faculty, adjuncts go on strike over pay, shut down spring classes
April 10 (UPI) -- Rutgers University faculty members launched a strike on Monday morning walking out of classes and onto the picket line.
Sen. Blumenthal undergoes successful surgery for broken femur
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Sen. Blumenthal undergoes successful surgery for broken femur
April 10 (UPI) -- Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Sunday night that he underwent "successful" surgery for a broken femur and that he intends to return to Washington, D.C., next week.
3 adults, 1 child dead in domestic violence incident in Orlando
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
3 adults, 1 child dead in domestic violence incident in Orlando
April 9 (UPI) -- Four people, including a child, were killed in what police say was a domestic violence incident in Orlando early Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Authorities recover bodies of father, son missing 24 days in Arkansas
Authorities recover bodies of father, son missing 24 days in Arkansas
3 adults, 1 child dead in domestic violence incident in Orlando
3 adults, 1 child dead in domestic violence incident in Orlando
Police: 4 killed, 8 injured, gunman dead in downtown Louisville shooting
Police: 4 killed, 8 injured, gunman dead in downtown Louisville shooting
Tennessee officials to hold votes this week on reinstating ousted lawmakers
Tennessee officials to hold votes this week on reinstating ousted lawmakers
Two bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in France
Two bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in France
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement