Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2023 / 10:33 AM / Updated at 10:34 AM

Donald Trump urges defunding of Justice Dept. in wake of indictment

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Former President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media and supporters Tuesday night after returning to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., after his arraignment in New York. Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI
Former President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media and supporters Tuesday night after returning to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., after his arraignment in New York. Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump called on Congress to defund the Department of Justice on Wednesday, a day after he pleaded guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying documents, becoming the first former president ever to be indicted.

On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump also accused Democrats of "weaponizing" the law and said the charges against him have no merit.

Advertisement

"Republicans in Congress should defund the DOJ and FBI until they come to their senses," Trump posted. "The Democrats have totally weaponized law enforcement in our country and are viciously using this abuse of power to interfere with our already under siege elections."

Trump suggested he has support of the public and the GOP in fighting the charges, which stem from hush-money payments made in 2016 to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep silent about her allegations she had an affair with Trump.

RELATED Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit

"The Democrats have weaponized our system of laws like the USA has never seen before," Trump said. "The people, however, see what is going on and they will not allow it to continue. Tremendous spirit, right now, in the Republican Party."

Advertisement

On Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago resort home in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump did his own recap of investigations against him. He urged prosecutors in Atlanta to "drop" a probe into his effort to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. He criticized the federal investigation of his handling of classified documents after he left office.

And he defended his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when the U.S. Capitol was sieged by his supporters during Congress' certification of the election of President Joe Biden.

RELATED Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes

"With all of this being said, and with a very dark cloud over our beloved country, I have no doubt nevertheless we will make America great again," Trump said.

"The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it."

He accused Jack Smith, a special counsel in one of Trump's cases of threatening people with jail time if they did not provide incriminating evidence against him.

RELATED Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in hush-money cases

"We have this Jack Smith lunatic threatening people every single day through his representatives," Trump said. "But talk about Trump and you'll go free. That's the country in which we live in, however, right now."

Advertisement

Trump became the first former U.S. president in history to be arrested and indicted on criminal charges when he entered a not guilty plea during a brief hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon.

He has railed against the New York investigation and others as politically motivated that he has done nothing wrong in all the cases.

Donald Trump's historic indictment

Former President Donald Trump speakes to the media and supporters after returning to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on April 4, 2023. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Labor data show the economy is slowing, ADP says
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Labor data show the economy is slowing, ADP says
April 5 (UPI) -- Private sector employees in March added about 100,000 fewer jobs to their payrolls than they did the prior month, showing the economy is slowing down, payroll processor ADP said Wednesday.
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
April 5 (UPI) -- Stormy Daniels was ordered to pay nearly $122,000 in legal fees to former President Donald Trump's attorneys in a 2018 defamation lawsuit on Tuesday.
Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
April 5 (UPI) -- A 16-year-old girl found shot by the side of the road late last week in northern Florida has died, authorities said, lifting the death toll from a recent string of connected shootings to three. 
Woman dies after pushing another climber to safety from falling ice column in Utah
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Woman dies after pushing another climber to safety from falling ice column in Utah
April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities said a woman died after she pushed another climber out of the way of a falling ice column in Utah over the weekend.
Volkswagen recalls 143K vehicles over passenger airbag issue
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Volkswagen recalls 143K vehicles over passenger airbag issue
April 5 (UPI) -- Volkswagen of America has issued a recall of more than 140,000 vehicles over an issue that could deactivate the front passenger airbag when the seat is occupied.
Gov. Murphy signs EO making N.J. 'a safe haven for gender-affirming care'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Gov. Murphy signs EO making N.J. 'a safe haven for gender-affirming care'
April 4 (UPI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order to protect both medical professionals and patients from potential consequences over administering or receiving gender-affirming care.
Maryland man charged with threatening phone call to LGBTQ group after Nashville shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Maryland man charged with threatening phone call to LGBTQ group after Nashville shooting
April 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland man has been charged with making a threatening phone call to an LGBTQ advocacy group and referencing last month's deadly shooting at a Nashville elementary school.
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor's race
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor's race
April 4 (UPI) -- Brandon Johnson, who campaigned on his background as a public school teacher, union organizer and Cook County commissioner, will become Chicago's next mayor after winning Tuesday in the city's runoff election.
U.S. announces $2.6 billion in new military aid to Ukraine
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
U.S. announces $2.6 billion in new military aid to Ukraine
April 4 (UPI) -- The White House announced Tuesday the United States would send more than $2.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as it prepares for a counteroffensive against Russia.
More severe storms, tornadoes, blizzard conditions forecast for Central U.S.
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
More severe storms, tornadoes, blizzard conditions forecast for Central U.S.
April 4 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service warns a second "major storm system is forecast to track north-northeast across the Central United States through Wednesday night," affecting states from Texas all the way up to Michigan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes
Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes
Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
U.S. job openings cratered to two-year low in February
U.S. job openings cratered to two-year low in February
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor's race
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor's race
Jan. 6 rioter who said Trump gave him 'marching orders' convicted
Jan. 6 rioter who said Trump gave him 'marching orders' convicted
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement