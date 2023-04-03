Nashville school shooter planned attack for months, investigators say

1/3

Audrey Hale (seen in surveillance footage during the shooting) kept months' worth of journals related to her plan to attack The Covenant School in Nashville, according to investigators. Photo by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

April 3 (UPI) -- Audrey Hale kept months' worth of journals related to her plan to attack The Covenant School in Nashville, according to investigators. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and FBI found writings by Hale in her bedroom and in her vehicle, which was parked outside of the school a week ago when she opened fire on students and faculty in the Christian school. The law enforcement agencies are reviewing the documents. Advertisement

"The motive for Hale's actions has not been established and remains under investigation by the Homicide Unit in consultation with the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit," a press release from the city of Nashville said. "It is known that Hale considered the actions of other mass murderers."

Hale reportedly fired 152 total rounds during the March 27 shooting spree that killed six people. A majority of the shots were fired from a 5.56 assault rifle. She was killed by police.

Among Hale's victims were three children who were all 9 years old. They were identified by police as Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs. Three adults were also killed: Katherine Koonce, 60, who was the head of the school; Cynthia Peak, 61, who was a substitute teacher; and Mike Hill, 61, a custodian, according to investigators.

Hale, a 28-year-old who identified as transgender, had compiled a small armory of weapons, seven firearms in total, bought from five different stores. WKRN in Nashville reports that two shotguns were found in her home. Hale was armed with two assault rifles and a handgun during the shooting.

A suicide note was also reportedly found on a desk in one of the bedrooms in Hale's home. In total, 30 journals, five Covenant School yearbooks, and mental health records were found.

The Tennessee State Capitol Building has been crowded with protesters since the deadly mass shooting a week ago. On Monday, three House Democrats were punished for joining the hundreds of students protesting gun violence and pleaded for lawmakers to make a change.

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville. and Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, were stripped of their committee assignments by House Speaker Cameron Sexton. The pair and Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, also had their identification badges, which allow them access to the state house, disabled and their voting machines and microphones on the House floor turned off. Sexton also threatened to expel the representatives and compared their actions to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.