U.S. News
March 28, 2023 / 1:16 PM

Police share body cam footage of officers who fired on Nashville school shooter

By Matt Bernardini
Police on Monday released body camera footage of officers entering The Covenant School in Nashville as they shot and killed a suspect who killed six people. Photo courtesy Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Police on Monday released body camera footage of officers entering The Covenant School in Nashville as they shot and killed a suspect who killed six people. Photo courtesy Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

March 28 (UPI) -- Police on Tuesday released body camera footage and surveillance video of yesterday's shooting at a Tennessee Christian school, where six people and the shooter were killed.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released the graphic footage from the body cameras of Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran, who fired on the shooter.

As fire alarms ring out, the video shows the officers running up a stairwell and then confronting the shooter.

The officers fired several shots, killing the suspect, whose body is shown laying on the ground at the end of the footage.

RELATED Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff

"Suspect down, suspect down," Collazo can be heard saying over the radio in his footage.

Video released earlier by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows the suspect, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, driving up in a car and then shooting out windows at the school. Hale then enters the school holding an apparent assault rifle and wearing a red hat and a white shirt. Hale, who identified as transgender, is then shown moving throughout the school while carrying the weapon.

In a statement Monday night, the Metro Nashville Police Department said a call came in concerning shots fired at the school at 10:13 a.m., with officers arriving to confront Hale on the second floor in a common area as she was firing through a window at arriving police cars.

The three children killed in Monday's shooting were all 9 years old and were identified by police as Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs. The adults killed were Katherine Koonce, 60, who was the head of the school; Cynthia Peak, 61, who was a substitute teacher; and Mike Hill, 61, a custodian, according to investigators.

The shooting appears to have been a targeted attack, Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake said.

"We have a manifesto. We have some writings that we're going over that pertain to this day and actual incident. We have a map drawn out about how this was all going to take place," Drake told reporters.

RELATED Denver high school student shoots two faculty members

"I was literally moved to tears to see this as the kids were being ushered out of the building," Drake said. "It could have been far worse."

A search warrant executed at Hale's Brightwood Avenue residence produced a sawed-off shotgun, a second shotgun and "other evidence," police said.

"Writings recovered from Hale revealed that her attack was calculated and planned," the department said.

Suspect in Denver high school shooting found dead

