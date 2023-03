Two faculty members were shot by a student at East High School in Denver on Wednesday. Photo courtesy WILX News 10/ Twitter

March 22 (UPI) -- Two school administrators were shot Wednesday at a Denver high school by a student who was required to be searched each day, police said. The student fled after the shooting at East High School, according to ABC News. Police said they are aware of who the student is, and a search is ongoing. Advertisement

"As part of a safety plan, they were undergoing a search. As part of that search, a weapon was retrieved, a handgun was retrieved, and several shots were fired, striking those two individuals. That individual then fled the school and we do know who that individual is and a search is underway to try to locate that particular individual," Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said, according to CBS News.

Officials did not elaborate on the behavior that led to the student requiring daily searches.

One of the faculty members is undergoing surgery and is in critical condition, police said, and the second is in stable condition and able to speak to authorities.

The superintendent said Wednesday that the school will now have two armed officers present through the end of the school year.

Advertisement

East High School students went to a city council meeting last month to call for action on gun violence after a 16-year-old student was shot near the school and seriously hurt, according to ABC Denver affiliate KMGH.