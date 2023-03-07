17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead

March 7 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder after a home invasion near Chicago over the weekend left three people dead, including the suspect's girlfriend.

Chief Mike Rompa of the police department in Bolingbrook, a southwest Chicago suburb, said Monday during a recorded statement that police responded Sunday at about 8:15 p.m. to the 100 block of Lee Lane for a report of a domestic-related home invasion.

Officers arrived at the residence to find a man, a woman and two girls had been shot. The woman and one of the two girls were transported via ambulance to an area hospital where the latter succumbed to her injuries. The 34-year-old woman was listed in stable condition.

Two of the three people killed in the home invasion have been identified as Cartez Daniels, a 40-year-old man, and Samiya Shelton-Tillman, a 17-year-old whom police believe was in a "dating relationship" with the suspect.

The third victim, described only as a girl, had yet to be positively identified, police said.

The suspect was arrested Sunday night after being located at about 10 p.m. near his residence. He is being held at the River Valley Detention Facility on nine counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

His bail has been set at $20 million.

Police said a 3-year-old toddler and a 14-year-old boy who were also at the residence during the shooting were unharmed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time," Rompa said.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 103 mass shootings this year, including 10 so far this month.