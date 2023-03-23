Suspect in Denver high school shooting found dead

The suspect in a shooting at East High School near Denver was found dead on Thursday, authorities said. Photo courtesy WILX News 10/Twitter

March 23 (UPI) -- The suspect in yesterday's shooting of two administrators at a Denver area high school was found dead, authorities said on Thursday. The body of Austin Lyle, 17, was found in the Colorado woods on Wednesday night near an abandoned car that authorities said belonged to him. Lyle had been identified as the suspect in the shooting at Denver's East High School earlier on Wednesday. Advertisement

"The Park County Coroners Office will be continuing to conduct a death investigation and will have no further details after an autopsy is completed," the coroner's office said in a Facebook post.

Lyle was required to be searched every day because of past behavioral issues, officials have said. During a search Wednesday morning, he shot two administrators and then fled.

"As part of a safety plan, they were undergoing a search. As part of that search, a weapon was retrieved, a handgun was retrieved, and several shots were fired, striking those two individuals. That individual then fled the school and we do know who that individual is and a search is underway to try to locate that particular individual," Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said, according to CBS News.

Officials did not elaborate on the behavior that led to the student requiring daily searches.

One of the administrators wounded in the shooting was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon and the other remained in serious condition, Heather Burke, a spokesperson for Denver Health hospital said, according to USA Today.

The superintendent said Wednesday that the school will now have two armed officers present through the end of the school year.

East High School students went to a city council meeting last month to call for action on gun violence after a 16-year-old student was shot near the school and seriously hurt, according to ABC Denver affiliate KMGH.