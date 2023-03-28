Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account after 'Trans Day of Vengeance' post

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says her Twitter account has been suspended for seven days after repeatedly tweeting the image of a poster about a "Trans Day of Vengeance" rally, following Monday's school shooting in Nashville. File photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Twitter has suspended Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional account for seven days after the Georgia lawmaker repeatedly tweeted about a rally called "Trans Day of Vengeance," following Monday's school shooting in Nashville. Greene posted an image of the poster Tuesday after police said the shooter, who killed three children and three adults at a Christian school, identified as transgender. Greene posted the image several times after the tweet was deleted. Advertisement

"After 3000 RTs of this tweet, my account was suspended AGAIN. Why is Twitter whitewashing the 'Trans Day of Vengeance,' [Elon Musk]?" Greene tweeted.

"A day after a mass murder of children by a trans shooter? The people need to know about the threat they face from Antifa and trans-terrorism!!!" Greene added, according to the tweet observed by Newsweek before it was taken down.

Police in Nashville have not officially disclosed a possible motive in Monday's shooting at The Covenant School. Investigators confirmed that Audrey Hale, who was killed during an altercation with police, identified as transgender and had attended the Christian school.

Twitter said it has locked the group account of Our Rights DC, which is organizing the "Trans Day of Vengeance" rally scheduled for Saturday.

"We had to automatically sweep our platform and remove >5,000 tweets/retweets of this poster," Ella Irwin, Twitter's head of trust and safety, wrote in a separate tweet.

"We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. 'Vengeance' does not imply peaceful protest," Irwin added.

The poster, which carries the headline "Trans Day of Vengeance," says "we need more visibility" as it calls on people to rally at the Supreme Court to "stop trans genocide."

Greene posted a screenshot of Twitter's notice, showing the social media platform was "temporarily" limiting some of the features on her account, along with a response.

"Twitter's Ella Irwin claims no one was given a 'strike' for warning the American people of political violence planned at the Supreme Court. Yet my official CONGRESSIONAL account was banned for 7 days for exposing Antifa's plan for violence on the 'Trans Day of Vengeance,'" Greene wrote.