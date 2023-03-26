Advertisement
U.S. News
March 26, 2023 / 7:01 PM

Elon Musk values Twitter at $20 billion after purchasing for $44 billion

By Joe Fisher
1/2
Twitter’s valuation has been cut in half according to an internal memo from owner and CEO Elon Musk. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Twitter’s valuation has been cut in half according to an internal memo from owner and CEO Elon Musk. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Twitter's valuation has been cut in half according to an internal memo from owner and CEO Elon Musk.

The memo sent by Musk and obtained by Platformer's Zoe Schiffer said that Musk is offering employees stock grants based on a $20 billion valuation about six months after purchasing the company for an estimated $44 billion.

Advertisement

As Musk neared closing a deal with Twitter last year he made several attempts to back off the purchase, citing Twitter failing to disclose information about bot accounts and its true user base. His attempts to renege on the purchase failed and he completed the purchase in October.

The tumult around Musk's ownership continued after the deal was completed, starting with the introduction of the controversial Twitter Blue paid verification plan. From publicly negotiating the price of the service with horror author Stephen King to launching, aborting and relaunching the service due to a slew of parody accounts, the feature has been fine tuned to protect official accounts but not without criticism.

RELATED Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists

The chaos surrounding Musk's takeover, which also included mass layoffs, coincided with a number of its biggest advertising leaving the app. According to Vox, Twitter has lost more than half of its 1,000 biggest advertisers since Musk purchased the company.

Advertisement

"Chief among their concerns is a perception that Musk has turned Twitter into a place where people can post racist, sexist, or otherwise harmful speech without much consequence. Major corporations don't want to jeopardize what they call "brand safety" by associating with offensive content," Shirin Ghaffary of Vox writes.

Stock grants are a benefit offered to employees, allowing them to buy a share of the company that may not be sold for cash until a set point in time, such as every six months for example.

RELATED Meta launches paid verification service for Facebook, Instagram

According to the memo viewed by Schiffer, Musk said he sees a "clear but difficult path" to increase the value of the company, though he did not elaborate on what that path is. He has commented that he was "obviously overpaying" for Twitter when finalizing the purchase.

RELATED Elon Musk looking to find a replacement Twitter CEO by end of the year

Latest Headlines

Fifth victim of fatal chocolate factory explosion confirmed as two people remain missing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fifth victim of fatal chocolate factory explosion confirmed as two people remain missing
March 26 (UPI) -- The death toll from an explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania rose to five on Sunday after a fifth person was confirmed to have died in the blast.
Book publishers win federal case against Internet Archive over scanning and lending books
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Book publishers win federal case against Internet Archive over scanning and lending books
March 26 (UPI) -- Four publishing companies have won a federal case against the digital public library Internet Archives over scanning and lending their books out online.
Supreme Court justices express varied views in Jack Daniel's trademark dispute with dog toy company
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court justices express varied views in Jack Daniel's trademark dispute with dog toy company
March 26 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week that may shape the understanding of a company's right to protect its brand from parody, with the high court justices expressing varied views during the hearing.
Tigers escape Georgia zoo as tornado strikes Troup County
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tigers escape Georgia zoo as tornado strikes Troup County
March 26 (UPI) -- Two tigers that escaped from a Georgia zoo have been recaptured after a tornado struck Troup County on Sunday, officials said.
Miami Beach declares state of emergency as mayor considers ending Spring Break
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Miami Beach declares state of emergency as mayor considers ending Spring Break
March 26 (UPI) -- Officials in Miami Beach have declared a state of emergency as "massive crowds" of Spring Breakers descend on the Florida city causing mayhem, including the shooting deaths of two people.
West Texas A&M University students file free speech lawsuit after president cancels campus drag show
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
West Texas A&M University students file free speech lawsuit after president cancels campus drag show
March 26 (UPI) -- An LGBTQ student group at West Texas A&M University and its two student leaders have filed a lawsuit against university president Walter Wendler, alleging he violated their First Amendment rights.
Biden approves Mississippi disaster declaration; tornado death toll rises
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden approves Mississippi disaster declaration; tornado death toll rises
March 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday approved a disaster declaration for four counties in Mississippi ravaged by tornadoes as the death toll rose to 26.
Death toll climbs after chocolate factory explosion
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Death toll climbs after chocolate factory explosion
March 25 (UPI) -- One person was pulled alive from the rubble while rescue efforts continued Saturday following a powerful explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory northwest of Philadelphia.
Man dies after shooting at Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Man dies after shooting at Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe
March 25 (UPI) -- A man died Saturday after a shooting at the Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe, officials said.
Trump rips DeSantis, claims to have talked to Putin about Ukraine in Waco rally
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump rips DeSantis, claims to have talked to Putin about Ukraine in Waco rally
March 25 (UPI) -- Donald Trump ripped into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, criticized investigations into his business and political dealings, and claimed to have talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine during a rally in Waco.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Miami Beach declares state of emergency as mayor considers ending Spring Break
Miami Beach declares state of emergency as mayor considers ending Spring Break
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against artist who minted first NFT
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against artist who minted first NFT
Man dies after shooting at Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe
Man dies after shooting at Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe
NATO calls Russia tactical nuclear weapons announcement 'dangerous and irresponsible'
NATO calls Russia tactical nuclear weapons announcement 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Tigers escape Georgia zoo as tornado strikes Troup County
Tigers escape Georgia zoo as tornado strikes Troup County
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement