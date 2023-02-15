Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 8:55 AM

Elon Musk looking to find a replacement Twitter CEO by end of the year

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Elon Musk said Wednesday that by the end of 2023 would be good time to find someone to replace him as Twitter CEO. During a video link to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk said Twitter should be stable enough by the end of 2023 so that would be a good time to find a CEO replacement. File Photo courtesy of Tesla
Elon Musk said Wednesday that by the end of 2023 would be good time to find someone to replace him as Twitter CEO. During a video link to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk said Twitter should be stable enough by the end of 2023 so that would be a good time to find a CEO replacement. File Photo courtesy of Tesla

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Elon Musk said Wednesday he wants a successor to replace him as Twitter CEO by the end of this year.

Musk made the comments, following up on plans to step aside from the helm of the social media company announced earlier this year, during a remote video link to the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Advertisement

"I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place and the product road map is clearly laid out," Musk said in the video link. "I'm guessing toward the end of this year should be a good timing to find someone else to run the company. I think it should be in stable condition around the end of this year."

After buying Twitter, Musk tweeted himself the title "Chief Twit" in October and he said in December that he will resign as Twitter CEO "as soon as I can find someone foolish enough to take the Job!"

RELATED Twitter suspends account that tracked Elon Musk's private jet

Musk tweeted a poll in December asking whether he should resign as CEO. A majority of the 17.5 million who responded said yes.

Advertisement

After Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, the company has seen a big decline in advertising revenue with several job cuts. The stock price of Musk's Tesla company also plummeted from a high of $400 a share to just over $200 now.

Musk sold billions of dollars worth of Tesla stock to help finance his acquisition of Twitter.

RELATED Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue with $11 charge for Apple users

In addition to slashing half the jobs at Twitter, Musk reinstated some banned accounts, including former President Donald Trump's, even as he suspended other Twitter accounts, including those of several U.S. journalists.

RELATED Elon Musk ends Twitter layoffs, starts recruiting new engineers

Latest Headlines

White House announces plans to expand nationwide EV charging network
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House announces plans to expand nationwide EV charging network
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The White House has announced a slate of clean energy initiatives that will expand electric vehicle manufacturing in the United States while using federal dollars to help create half a million electric vehicle chargers.
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot gratified by schools' part of prize
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot gratified by schools' part of prize
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The California Lottery announced the winner of the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, some three months after the winning numbers were pulled.
Bureau of Prisons closes violent detention unit at Thomson penitentiary
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Bureau of Prisons closes violent detention unit at Thomson penitentiary
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The federal Bureau of Prisons is shutting down the high-security unit at Thomson penitentiary in Illinois following reports of violence, drug exposures, inmate deaths and suicides.
Evacuations ordered as collision causes truck to spill nitric acid on Arizona highway
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Evacuations ordered as collision causes truck to spill nitric acid on Arizona highway
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Officials in Arizona issued evacuation and shelter-in-place orders Tuesday after a collision near Tucson that resulted in a truck hauling liquid nitric acid to leak its load along the interstate.
Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Police said 43-year-old Anthony McRae was the person who killed three students and wounded five others in a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night.
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A 44-year-old male who was struck by the U-Haul that tore through the streets of Brooklyn on Monday has died.
'We have created 12 million jobs,' Biden tells county leaders gathered in Washington
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
'We have created 12 million jobs,' Biden tells county leaders gathered in Washington
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden touted the funding his administration has provided to counties and localities in a speech to the National Association of Counties on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Subway mulls sale after another record year
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Subway mulls sale after another record year
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Subway is mulling a potential sale of the company on the heels of a record year of sales, the sandwich chain announced Tuesday.
Ohio town council to meet on environmental concerns after train derailment
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Ohio town council to meet on environmental concerns after train derailment
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg expressed worry Monday about the continuing environmental fallout near East Palestine, Ohio, where a train carrying vinyl chloride derailed nearly two weeks ago.
U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. military revealed it was forced to scramble fighter jets to intercept four Russian warplanes near Alaska in what the Pentagon called "routine" activity.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot gratified by schools' part of prize
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot gratified by schools' part of prize
Biden says Justice Dept. red-flag grants will 'save lives' from gun violence
Biden says Justice Dept. red-flag grants will 'save lives' from gun violence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement