Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 30, 2023 / 11:36 PM

Nashville school shooting 911 calls released

By Adam Schrader
Some of the 911 calls made reporting the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville were released Thursday, providing insight into the harrowing moments after shots first rang out on Monday. The shooter was identified as Audrey Hale, 28, who identifies as transgender, according to police. She was killed after engaging with officers. Photo courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department
Some of the 911 calls made reporting the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville were released Thursday, providing insight into the harrowing moments after shots first rang out on Monday. The shooter was identified as Audrey Hale, 28, who identifies as transgender, according to police. She was killed after engaging with officers. Photo courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department

March 30 (UPI) -- Some of the 911 calls made reporting the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville were released Thursday, providing insight into the harrowing moments after shots first rang out Monday.

The first call came in at 10:12 a.m. on Monday with a man on speakerphone telling dispatchers that there was an active shooter, KRTV reported.

Advertisement

"The second-grade hallway is on the upstairs. There's two levels in the church," another person on that call told dispatchers.

A woman then told dispatchers she heard 10 gunshots and left the building, adding that she was with "about six preschoolers."

RELATED Nashville attack renews calls for assault weapons ban -- data show it works

In the second call, also made at 10:12 a.m., a woman could be heard on the line telling others to stay quiet as the gunshots briefly stopped, KRTV reported.

The dispatcher asked the woman if she was safe and she responded, "I think so."

"All I saw was a man holding an assault rifle shooting through the door. He's currently in the second-grade hallway upstairs. White man, camouflage, had a vest on and an assault rifle," one caller said, according to CNN.

RELATED House Democrats urge Republicans to act on gun violence

That caller later told dispatchers they could see the shooter "going down halls" and "shooting through doors."

Advertisement

The release of the call came as parents and students gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday to advocate for gun control measures, ABC News reported.

Ali Fedotowsky, a former Bachelorette star, was among the protestors and said that "Nashville wants change."

RELATED Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account after 'Trans Day of Vengeance' post

"I will scream and shout and cry until I have nothing left!" Fedotowsky wrote on Instagram. "I want my children to live and I want your children to live."

Latest Headlines

9 service members dead as 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
9 service members dead as 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
March 30 (UPI) -- Nine service members died when two HH60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training exercise in Trigg County, Ky., late Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.
Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president
March 30 (UPI) -- Democrats and Republicans remarked on the indictment of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, agreeing on one thing: the "unprecedented" aspect of the case.
Jonathan Majors' lawyer releases remarks from alleged victim
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jonathan Majors' lawyer releases remarks from alleged victim
March 30 (UPI) -- A lawyer for Jonathan Majors, known for his most recent roles in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," released remarks Thursday from his alleged victim after he was arrested in New York City on Saturday.
Senators introduce bill for more rail-safety oversight after recent derailments
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senators introduce bill for more rail-safety oversight after recent derailments
March 30 (UPI) -- Three Democratic Senators on Thursday introduced a third bill this session relating to railway safety in response to recent high-profile train derailments in East Palestine, Ohio and Darlington Township, Pa.
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
March 30 (UPI) -- A Manhattan grand jury took the unprecedented step Thursday of voting to indict a former president, formally charging Donald Trump in an investigation into hush-money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Jury finds for Gwyneth Paltrow in ski collision civil trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jury finds for Gwyneth Paltrow in ski collision civil trial
March 30 (UPI) -- A Utah jury awarded actress Gwyneth Paltrow $1 in damages Thursday, after finding the Oscar winner not liable in a ski collision case dating to 2016.
Virgin Orbit ending operations after failure to secure new funding
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Virgin Orbit ending operations after failure to secure new funding
March 30 (UPI) -- Virgin Orbit is laying off nearly all of its workforce after the satellite launch company founded by Richard Branson failed to secure new funding, its chief executive confirmed Thursday.
So-called QAnon Shaman moves from federal prison to Arizona halfway house
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
So-called QAnon Shaman moves from federal prison to Arizona halfway house
March 30 (UPI) -- The man known to Americans as the "QAnon Shaman," after storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has now been transferred from federal prison to a halfway house.
GOP to pass debt ceiling bill if president won't negotiate, House speaker says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GOP to pass debt ceiling bill if president won't negotiate, House speaker says
March 30 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Thursday that Republican lawmakers will pass a debt ceiling bill if President Joe Biden refuses to negotiate.
Roku to lay off another 200 employees
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Roku to lay off another 200 employees
March 30 (UPI) -- Roku plans to fire an additional 200 employees, amounting to approximately 6% of its workforce, the company also plans to shut down or rent out several properties.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
Senior California police union executive charged with attempted drug trafficking
Senior California police union executive charged with attempted drug trafficking
9 service members dead as 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
9 service members dead as 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
White House announces new partnerships to boost electric vehicle production
White House announces new partnerships to boost electric vehicle production
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement