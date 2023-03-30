Nashville school shooting 911 calls released

Some of the 911 calls made reporting the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville were released Thursday, providing insight into the harrowing moments after shots first rang out on Monday. The shooter was identified as Audrey Hale, 28, who identifies as transgender, according to police. She was killed after engaging with officers. Photo courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department

March 30 (UPI) -- Some of the 911 calls made reporting the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville were released Thursday, providing insight into the harrowing moments after shots first rang out Monday. The first call came in at 10:12 a.m. on Monday with a man on speakerphone telling dispatchers that there was an active shooter, KRTV reported.

"The second-grade hallway is on the upstairs. There's two levels in the church," another person on that call told dispatchers.

A woman then told dispatchers she heard 10 gunshots and left the building, adding that she was with "about six preschoolers."

In the second call, also made at 10:12 a.m., a woman could be heard on the line telling others to stay quiet as the gunshots briefly stopped, KRTV reported.

The dispatcher asked the woman if she was safe and she responded, "I think so."

"All I saw was a man holding an assault rifle shooting through the door. He's currently in the second-grade hallway upstairs. White man, camouflage, had a vest on and an assault rifle," one caller said, according to CNN.

That caller later told dispatchers they could see the shooter "going down halls" and "shooting through doors."

The release of the call came as parents and students gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday to advocate for gun control measures, ABC News reported.

Ali Fedotowsky, a former Bachelorette star, was among the protestors and said that "Nashville wants change."

"I will scream and shout and cry until I have nothing left!" Fedotowsky wrote on Instagram. "I want my children to live and I want your children to live."