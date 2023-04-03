Advertisement
April 3, 2023 / 7:54 AM

Biden to visit Minnesota plant to tout infrastructure, manufacturing growth

"Investing in America" tour touts successes of Biden policies

By A.L. Lee
President Joe Biden's visit to Minnesota is intended to highlight job growth, improving supply chains and industrial improvements that have emerged as a result of his “Investing in America” initiative. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
President Joe Biden's visit to Minnesota is intended to highlight job growth, improving supply chains and industrial improvements that have emerged as a result of his “Investing in America” initiative. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit a power plant in Minnesota Monday as part of a whirlwind national tour to promote the ongoing impact of his legislative agenda, including the expansion of federal infrastructure projects and electric vehicle manufacturing across the country.

Biden plans to speak at Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn., which was awarded a government contract in October to manufacture electrolyzers for the first time in the United States in an effort to reduce carbon emissions, the White House said in a statement.

The president's visit is intended to highlight job growth, improving supply chains and industrial improvements that have emerged as a result of his "Investing in America" initiative, which includes billions of dollars in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the American Rescue Plan.

The Minnesota plant "will help power our clean energy future while bringing supply chains back to the United States, and creating good-paying jobs," the White House said.

RELATED White House announces new partnerships to boost electric vehicle production

On Tuesday, Biden will be back at the White House to host the Energy Communities Summit, that will bring together a number of Cabinet chiefs and advisors to discuss the continuing agenda as the president embarks on the second half of his term.

The "Investing in America" tour will travel to more than 20 states over three weeks, and kicked off last week in Durham, N.C., where Biden praised a semiconductor manufacturing plant that was set to create 1,800 new jobs in the coming months.

In the days ahead, the tour will feature appearances by First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and other senior White House officials and Cabinet members -- with each highlighting a different aspect of the president's agenda.

RELATED Biden touts 'bringing supply chain home' in first stop on 'Investing in America' tour

This week, first lady Jill Biden plans to visit four states to hail new career programs that will train high school and community college students for the jobs created under Biden's plan.

Others appearing on the tour this week include Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who will travel to Oregon to give credit to Biden for private sector investments in supply chains and semiconductor manufacturing.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to appear in Connecticut to highlight provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that are rewarding companies for investing in clean energy manufacturing, the White House said.

RELATED 'We have created 12 million jobs,' Biden tells county leaders gathered in Washington

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will travel to New Mexico to highlight infrastructure projects that are focused on safety and reducing traffic deaths.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will also be in New Mexico to tout a $65 billion federal effort to bring high-speed internet to remote areas of the country; while Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will travel to Oklahoma to highlight clean energy investments.

Other administration officials will make stops next week in California, Georgia, and Nevada to call attention to small business growth and take credit for other manufacturing successes under Biden's policies.

Other states on the tour lineup include Colorado, Delaware, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Since Biden took office in 2021, private companies have announced $435 billion in domestic manufacturing investments, according to the White House.

