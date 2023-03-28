Biden kicks off 'Investing in America' tour at manufacturing plant in North Carolina

1/3

Administration officials will visit 20 states in three weeks in an effort to highlight infrastructure improvements and manufacturing growth that have emerged as a result of the President Joe Biden's signature legislative achievements during the first half of his term. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to North Carolina Tuesday to kick off a national tour to tout the ongoing impact of his legislative agenda that has led to massive infrastructure projects and an electric vehicle manufacturing boom across the country. The "Investing in America" tour -- which will feature appearances by First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and other senior White House officials and Cabinet members -- will stop in more than 20 states over three weeks as part of an effort to highlight growth and improvements that have emerged as a result of the president's Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS and Science Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and American Rescue Plan. Advertisement

Biden's initiatives have helped to "rebuild our infrastructure and bring back supply chains, lowering costs for hardworking families, and creating jobs that don't require a four-year degree," the White House said in a statement emphasizing the president's commitment to carry out the full weight of his agenda.

In Durham, the president will visit Wolfspeed, an industry-leading semiconductor manufacturer that recently announced a plan to invest $5 billion in North Carolina with a facility that would create 1,800 new jobs.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he would accompany the president, who was expected to arrive at Raleigh-Durham International Airport around 12:45 p.m., tour Wolfspeed's facilities at 1:30 p.m., and give remarks an hour later before departing for Washington around 4 p.m.

To date, Biden's policies have invested $300 billion into the private sector for infrastructure improvements, and to boost manufacturing and supply chains, including $52 billion in federal funding provided through the CHIPS Act to produce semiconductors in the United States.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is also planning to travel to North Carolina this week to visit a fiber optic cable manufacturing facility to highlight the administration's investment in making high-speed Internet more available across the country, and using American-made fiber optic cable in North Carolina to get it done, the White House said.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will be in North Carolina to tout administrative investments in clean water initiatives.

The tour continues later this week in Nashville, Tenn., where Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu will speak on how the Investing in America agenda is creating safer, smarter transportation and expanding electric vehicle charging manufacturing, the White House said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will also travel to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma this week to visit airports and air traffic control facilities that are making critical safety and infrastructure improvements with investments from the Biden administration, the White House said.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will visit Puerto Rico to hold discussions on modernizing the island's power grid following recent severe weather events.

The tour will make stops in California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Wisconsin, and more.

Earlier this week, the White House held an Investing in America cabinet meeting, where administration officials discussed how to work more cohesively to implement the president's agenda, with the goal of expanding the initiative to formulate infrastructure strategies in all 50 states.