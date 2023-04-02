Advertisement
U.S. News
April 2, 2023 / 10:12 AM

Brittney Griner expresses 'great concern' for detained WSJ reporter in Russia

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Brittney Griner is seen on a plane ahead of departing for the United States. Griner, sentenced to 9 years in a Russian penal colony for drug smuggling, was freed in a prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. File Photo courtesy of Russian Federal Security Service/UPI
Brittney Griner is seen on a plane ahead of departing for the United States. Griner, sentenced to 9 years in a Russian penal colony for drug smuggling, was freed in a prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. File Photo courtesy of Russian Federal Security Service/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was detained in Russia for nearly 10 months on drug charges, expressed "great concern" on Saturday for Evan Gershkovich -- a reporter for the Wall Street Journal accused of espionage.

"Our hearts are filled with great concern for Evan Gershkovich and his family since Evan's detainment in Russia," Griner and her wife, Cherelle, said in a statement on Instagram.

Advertisement

"We must do everything in our power to bring him and all Americans home."

Griner, 32, also expressed appreciation to President Joe Biden for his administration's "deep commitment to rescue Americans."

"We celebrate their recent successful efforts to bring home Jeff Woodke and Paul Rusesabagina," Griner said. "Every American who is taken is ours to fight for and every American returned is a win for us all."

Gershkovich, 31, was arrested by Russia's Federal Security Services, or FSB, in the city of Yekaterinburg on Thursday and accused of acting as a spy for the U.S. government.

"It has been established that E. Gershkovich, acting on behalf of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex," Russia's main security agency said.

Advertisement

Gershkovich entered a not-guilty plea in front of Moscow's Lefortovsky District Court and the newspaper has denied the charges and demanded his release.

According to the New York Post, his arrest marked the first time an American journalist has been detained in Russia on espionage charges since the Cold War.

Read More

Ukraine investigates Orthodox religious leader for pro-Russian views Iran arrests women for not wearing hijab after man threw yogurt on them Former Lebanon PM Saad Al-Hariri accused of 'brutal workplace rape' in lawsuit

Latest Headlines

Army identifies victims of Black Hawk helicopter crash in Kentucky
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Army identifies victims of Black Hawk helicopter crash in Kentucky
April 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army has identified the nine soldiers who died after two Black Hawk helicopters crashed near Fort Campbell in Kentucky on Wednesday during a training exercise.
Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody unit in South Carolina prison
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody unit in South Carolina prison
April 1 (UPI) -- Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former lawyer who was convicted last month for killing his wife and son, has been moved into a protective custody unit in a South Carolina prison, officials said.
Former Lebanon PM Saad Al-Hariri accused of 'brutal workplace rape' in lawsuit
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Former Lebanon PM Saad Al-Hariri accused of 'brutal workplace rape' in lawsuit
April 1 (UPI) -- Two flight attendants have accused Saad Al-Hariri, the billionaire former prime minister of Lebanon, of sexual assault and "brutal workplace rape" on numerous occasions, according to a new lawsuit.
Federal judge orders books with LGBTQ content to return to library shelves in Texas
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Federal judge orders books with LGBTQ content to return to library shelves in Texas
April 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas has ordered officials to return books containing LGBTQ content to shelves after they were removed from public libraries.
White supremacist charged for throwing molotov cocktails at drag event
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
White supremacist charged for throwing molotov cocktails at drag event
April 1 (UPI) -- A member of the white supremacist group White Lives Matter of Ohio was arrested for allegedly throwing molotov cocktails at a church that had planned to hold a drag event.
Deadly tornado outbreak across Midwest causes widespread damage
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Deadly tornado outbreak across Midwest causes widespread damage
April 1 (UPI) -- Severe weather and tornados caused havoc in the Central United States late Friday, killing several people and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power across at least five states.
Police name 3 suspects in killing of men lured from NYC gay bars
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Police name 3 suspects in killing of men lured from NYC gay bars
April 1 (UPI) -- New York City Police on Saturday identified a trio of suspects in the killings of two men who were drugged and robbed last year after visiting gay bars in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood.
Minnesota GOP operative found guilty of underage sex trafficking charges
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Minnesota GOP operative found guilty of underage sex trafficking charges
April 1 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Minnesota has found Anton Lazzaro, a former Republican Party donor and political strategist, guilty on sex trafficking charges involving a pair of teenagers.
Minneapolis leaders approve historic police reform agreement with state
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Minneapolis leaders approve historic police reform agreement with state
April 1 (UPI) -- The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously approved a historic police reform agreement between state and local officials nearly three years after the police murder of George Floyd in the city.
Sen. John Fetterman discharged from hospital after battling depression
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Sen. John Fetterman discharged from hospital after battling depression
April 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has been discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he had been receiving treatment for major depression following a stroke, his office announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee drag show ban
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee drag show ban
Minnesota GOP operative found guilty of underage sex trafficking charges
Minnesota GOP operative found guilty of underage sex trafficking charges
Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody unit in South Carolina prison
Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody unit in South Carolina prison
Federal judge orders books with LGBTQ content to return to library shelves in Texas
Federal judge orders books with LGBTQ content to return to library shelves in Texas
Former Lebanon PM Saad Al-Hariri accused of 'brutal workplace rape' in lawsuit
Former Lebanon PM Saad Al-Hariri accused of 'brutal workplace rape' in lawsuit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement