Advertisement
U.S. News
April 1, 2023 / 5:51 PM

Former Lebanon PM Saad Al-Hariri accused of 'brutal workplace rape' in lawsuit

By Adam Schrader
1/2
President Donald Trump holds a bi-lateral meeting with Saad Al-Hariri, Prime Minister of Lebanon, in the Oval Office at the White House in July 2017. Two flight attendants have accused Al-Hariri of sexual assault and “brutal workplace rape” on numerous occasions. File Photo by Zach Gibson/UPI
President Donald Trump holds a bi-lateral meeting with Saad Al-Hariri, Prime Minister of Lebanon, in the Oval Office at the White House in July 2017. Two flight attendants have accused Al-Hariri of sexual assault and “brutal workplace rape” on numerous occasions. File Photo by Zach Gibson/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Two flight attendants have accused Saad Al-Hariri, the billionaire former prime minister of Lebanon, of sexual assault and "brutal workplace rape" on numerous occasions, according to a new lawsuit.

The flight attendants, identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 in court documents, were allegedly sexually assaulted by Al-Hariri while he was prime minister on his private plane.

Advertisement

The lawsuit was filed on March 20 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, court records obtained by UPI show.

Al-Hariri, the 52-year-old son of assassinated former Prime Minister Rafic Al-Hariri, served as prime minister himself from 2009 to 2011 and again from 2016 to 2020.

RELATED U.N. court rules U.S. must compensate Iran over frozen assets but leaves $1.8B on ice

The most serious accusations were made by Jane Doe 2, who alleged in the lawsuit that she joined the Saudi construction company Saudi Oger in 2006. The company is owned by the Al-Hariri family. She was first assigned to work on the plane of Nazik Hariri, the stepmother of Al-Hariri.

Advertisement

Al-Hariri used his stepmother's plane on a flight for a state visit with former President George W. Bush in September 2007, and asked the flight attendant to bring him a bottle of water.

When the woman entered his onboard room, Al-Hariri was lying in the bed naked, according to the lawsuit.

RELATED Biden administration hits Syria, Lebanon drug traffickers with sanctions

"Without warning, [he] lunged at [her], violently grabbed her arm and pulled her towards him," the lawsuit reads.

The woman, overcome with fear and anxiety, allegedly refused to kiss the prime minister goodnight and tried to leave the room.

"Al-Hariri became irate and forcefully pulled her towards him," the lawsuit reads.

RELATED More than 450K rally in Israel despite pause to judicial overhaul

The woman was eventually able to free herself and ran from the room. However, on the flight back to Paris from Washington, Al-Hariri again instructed the woman to bring him water.

"Al-Hariri violently slammed Plaintiff Doe 2 against the bedroom wall, pinned her hands above her head, and forcibly kissed her," the lawsuit reads.

The prime minister then "forcibly rubbed" the woman's vagina "very hard" over her clothing, before allegedly ripping off her underwear.

The woman was able to run from the room, but Al-Hariri allegedly ensured that she was transferred to work on his plane in the future.

Advertisement

She alleged that she was "forcibly raped" by Al-Hariri, who she alleged was not wearing a condom, shortly after takeoff on a flight from New York to Washington, after he demanded that she bring him a cup of espresso. He then instructed her to return to work, "as if nothing happened."

Al-Hariri again "violently raped" the woman around in 2008 after an in-flight Christmas party.

"Al-Hariri ejaculated inside of Plaintiff DOE 2 and did not use a condom," the lawsuit reads. "Plaintiff Doe 2 feared that [he] had infected her with a sexually transmitted disease and that she may become pregnant."

She was raped on at least two more occasions, according to the lawsuit.

Jane Doe 1, who was also hired by the company in 2006, was assigned to work on Al-Hariri's private plane shortly after she was hired and flew with the former prime minister on trips that landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

She alleged that she experienced "harassment and intimidation" from many men on those flights, including Al-Hariri, from the beginning of her employment.

The woman alleged that she went alone to Al-Hariri's private bathroom while it was unoccupied on a flight from Washington, D.C., to New York City. The politician allegedly pushed her up against the wall of the bathroom and forced his tongue inside of her mouth.

Advertisement

In her lawsuit, Jane Doe 1 said she "made every effort to push him away and turned her head to one side" but that Hariri blocked the exit and prevented her from leaving the bathroom.

She was eventually able to free herself and returned to the cabin, the lawsuit reads.

However, Al-Hariri's sexual advances "persisted and occurred on nearly every flight" which the woman worked, according to the lawsuit.

"I like you. I'll see you again, very soon," Al-Hariri allegedly told the woman after he forcibly grabbed her vagina on another flight to New York.Al-Hariri allegedly tried to unzip her skirt and unbutton her blouse "on numerous other occasions," according to the lawsuit.

Jane Doe 1 alleged that she once witnessed Hariri emerge from the plane bathroom with one of her colleagues, who looked "on the verge of tears" and recounted being forced to perform oral sex on the prime minister after a flight to Paris in 2009.

She quit her job later that year after Al-Hariri forcibly penetrated her with his finger, the lawsuit reads. She alleges that she was "blacklisted" from seeking other employment after her resignation.

The women have previously tried to sue Al-Hariri in a state court in New York on two other occasions, but the lawsuits were either dropped or dismissed by a judge.

Advertisement

Rita Glavin, Al-Hariri's lawyer, told a judge in August that the women have "engaged in years-long harassment of Mr. Hariri with the goal of using false and inflammatory allegations in an effort to wrongfully extract millions of dollars," the New York Post reported.

The women are seeking unspecified damages in their federal lawsuit.

Latest Headlines

White supremacist charged for throwing molotov cocktails at drag event
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
White supremacist charged for throwing molotov cocktails at drag event
April 1 (UPI) -- A member of the white supremacist group White Lives Matter of Ohio was arrested for allegedly throwing molotov cocktails at a church that had planned to hold a drag event.
Deadly tornado outbreak across Midwest causes widespread damage
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Deadly tornado outbreak across Midwest causes widespread damage
April 1 (UPI) -- Severe weather and tornados caused havoc in the Central United States late Friday, killing several people and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power across at least five states.
Police name 3 suspects in killing of men lured from NYC gay bars
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police name 3 suspects in killing of men lured from NYC gay bars
April 1 (UPI) -- New York City Police on Saturday identified a trio of suspects in the killings of two men who were drugged and robbed last year after visiting gay bars in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood.
Minnesota GOP operative found guilty of underage sex trafficking charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Minnesota GOP operative found guilty of underage sex trafficking charges
April 1 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Minnesota has found Anton Lazzaro, a former major Republican Party donor, guilty on sex trafficking charges involving a pair of teenagers.
Minneapolis leaders approve historic police reform agreement with state
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Minneapolis leaders approve historic police reform agreement with state
April 1 (UPI) -- The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously approved a historic police reform agreement between state and local officials nearly three years after the police murder of George Floyd in the city.
Sen. John Fetterman discharged from hospital after battling depression
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. John Fetterman discharged from hospital after battling depression
April 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has been discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he had been receiving treatment for major depression following a stroke, his office announced.
Missing Florida boy's body found, father charged with murder
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Missing Florida boy's body found, father charged with murder
April 1 (UPI) -- The father of a slain Florida 2-year-old stands charged with first-degree murder in the boy's death, as well as that of his mother, after the child's body was discovered Friday.
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee drag show ban
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee drag show ban
April 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge has temporarily stopped Tennessee from moving forward with its ban of drag show performances in public spaces and in the presence of anyone under the age of 18.
Injuries, widespread damage reported as 'catastrophic' tornado sweeps Arkansas
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Injuries, widespread damage reported as 'catastrophic' tornado sweeps Arkansas
March 31 (UPI) -- A large tornado hit Little Rock, Ark., on Friday, causing injuries, widespread damage, and forcing meteorologists from the National Weather Service to evacuate.
Judge says Dominion's defamation suit against Fox News can begin in April
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Judge says Dominion's defamation suit against Fox News can begin in April
March 31 (UPI) -- A Delaware Superior Court Judge denied attempts by Fox News to dismiss a billion-dollar lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, meaning that the case will go to trial in April.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee drag show ban
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee drag show ban
Minnesota GOP operative found guilty of underage sex trafficking charges
Minnesota GOP operative found guilty of underage sex trafficking charges
Injuries, widespread damage reported as 'catastrophic' tornado sweeps Arkansas
Injuries, widespread damage reported as 'catastrophic' tornado sweeps Arkansas
Missing Florida boy's body found, father charged with murder
Missing Florida boy's body found, father charged with murder
Assistant director for 'Rust' pleads guilty to gun charge
Assistant director for 'Rust' pleads guilty to gun charge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement