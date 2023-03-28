Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 28, 2023 / 10:10 AM

Biden administration hits Syria, Lebanon drug traffickers with sanctions

By Clyde Hughes
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad gives an interview with Cuba's official state news agency Prensa Latina in Damascus on July 20, 2016. The Biden administration sanctioned his government and others on Tuesday for drug trafficking. File Photo by the Syrian Arab News Agency/EPA
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad gives an interview with Cuba's official state news agency Prensa Latina in Damascus on July 20, 2016. The Biden administration sanctioned his government and others on Tuesday for drug trafficking. File Photo by the Syrian Arab News Agency/EPA

March 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Tuesday new sanctions against the Syrian government and drug traffickers from Lebanon for the production and distribution of illegal drugs to support Bashar al-Assad's regime.

The Treasury Department said it was sanctioning the Syrian government for the production and export of the dangerous amphetamine Captagon, which it claims has "become a billion-dollar enterprise" for Syria.

Advertisement

The department said the drug's distribution has been facilitated by Lebanese drug traffickers, some with ties with the militant group Hizballah.

Syrian has been able to overcome years of Western sanctions in its brutal takedown of anti-Assad foe during Syria's long-running civil war that dates back to the Arab Spring in 2011.

RELATED On Int'l Women's Day, U.S. targets Iran with sanctions

"Syria has become a global leader in the production of highly addictive Captagon, much of which is trafficked through Lebanon," said Andrea Gacki, director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, in a statement.

"With our allies, we will hold accountable those who support Bashar al-Assad's regime with illicit drug revenue and other financial means that enable the regime's continued repression of the Syrian people."

Advertisement

Individuals named in the sanctions included Khalid Qaddour, a Syrian businessman and close associate of Assad family; Samer Kamalal-Assad, a cousin of Assad and oversees key Captagon production facilities in regime-controlled Latakia, Syria; Wassim Badi al-Assad, an Assad relative who leads the Ba'ath Brigades militia; and Imad Abu Zureik, who leads a Syrian Military Intelligence-affiliated militia.

RELATED U.S. announces $85M in aid for Turkey, clarifies Syria sanctions policy

Lebanese named in the sanctions included Hassan Muhammad Daqqou, a leading trafficker in the country; and the companies Hassan Daqqou Trading and Al-Israa Establishment for Import and Export for trading in Captagon.

"As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of these persons that are in or come within the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC," the Treasury Department said. "In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked."

Captagon is one of the drugs of choice in the Arab world. Last May, the Jordanian army shot down a drone from Syria filled with illegal pills, which have increased sharply over the past three years.

RELATED U.S. Treasury freezes assets of ISIS financiers

Latest Headlines

Biden kicks off 'Investing in America' tour at manufacturing plant in North Carolina
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Biden kicks off 'Investing in America' tour at manufacturing plant in North Carolina
March 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden travels to North Carolina Tuesday to kick off a national tour to tout the ongoing impact of his legislative agenda that has led to massive infrastructure projects and an electric vehicle boom.
Philadelphia says water safe to drink through Tuesday afternoon after chemical spill
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Philadelphia says water safe to drink through Tuesday afternoon after chemical spill
March 28 (UPI) -- Officials said tap water in Philadelphia is safe to drink and use until Tuesday afternoon as a plume from a chemical spill that originated in Bucks County, Pa., flows down the Delaware River to the city's intake systems.
Freight train hauling iron ore derails in Mojave Desert
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Freight train hauling iron ore derails in Mojave Desert
March 28 (UPI) -- A freight train transporting Iron ore has derailed in the Mojave Desert, making it the latest in a series of rail incidents to occur in the United States.
House votes to strip China of developing nation status
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House votes to strip China of developing nation status
March 28 (UPI) -- House lawmakers have unanimously voted to strip China of its developing nation status that has afforded Beijing preferential treatment in international agreements and treaties.
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
March 27 (UPI) -- Nashville police said three children and three adults were killed at a private Christian school Monday. The shooter was identified as Audrey Hale, 28, of Nashville, who identifies as transgender, officers said.
Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy at Irvo Otieno's funeral
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy at Irvo Otieno's funeral
March 28 (UPI) -- Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Irvo Otieno, the 28-year-old Black man who died earlier this month while being admitted to the hospital in police custody.
Microsoft job cuts surpass 2,700 in Seattle region
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Microsoft job cuts surpass 2,700 in Seattle region
March 28 (UPI) -- Microsoft laid off hundreds of workers in the Seattle region Monday, as job cuts topped 2,700 since the tech giant announced plans earlier this year to eliminate 10,000 positions globally.
Man arrested for stabbing Sen. Rand Paul staffer
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Man arrested for stabbing Sen. Rand Paul staffer
March 27 (UPI) -- Police in Washington, D.C., on Monday said a man has been arrested on accusations of stabbing a congressional staffer for Sen. Rand Paul over the weekend.
Lyft hires new CEO as co-founders step back amid competition struggles
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Lyft hires new CEO as co-founders step back amid competition struggles
March 27 (UPI) -- Lyft's co-founders, chief executive officer Logan Green and president John Zimmer, will step back from their roles at the rideshare company as former Amazon retail executive David Risher becomes CEO.
NASA announces new hires to advance diversity, equity at space agency
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
NASA announces new hires to advance diversity, equity at space agency
March 27 (UPI) -- NASA has hired Steve Shih as the agency's first Diversity Ambassador, and Elaine Ho as an associate administrator for the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity, to help NASA's workforce "reflect all of America."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
House votes to strip China of developing nation status
House votes to strip China of developing nation status
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
Disney to start laying off 7,000 employees this week
Disney to start laying off 7,000 employees this week
Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces bid for third term
Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces bid for third term
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement