Biden administration hits Syria, Lebanon drug traffickers with sanctions

March 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Tuesday new sanctions against the Syrian government and drug traffickers from Lebanon for the production and distribution of illegal drugs to support Bashar al-Assad's regime. The Treasury Department said it was sanctioning the Syrian government for the production and export of the dangerous amphetamine Captagon, which it claims has "become a billion-dollar enterprise" for Syria. Advertisement

The department said the drug's distribution has been facilitated by Lebanese drug traffickers, some with ties with the militant group Hizballah.

Syrian has been able to overcome years of Western sanctions in its brutal takedown of anti-Assad foe during Syria's long-running civil war that dates back to the Arab Spring in 2011.

"Syria has become a global leader in the production of highly addictive Captagon, much of which is trafficked through Lebanon," said Andrea Gacki, director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, in a statement.

"With our allies, we will hold accountable those who support Bashar al-Assad's regime with illicit drug revenue and other financial means that enable the regime's continued repression of the Syrian people."

Individuals named in the sanctions included Khalid Qaddour, a Syrian businessman and close associate of Assad family; Samer Kamalal-Assad, a cousin of Assad and oversees key Captagon production facilities in regime-controlled Latakia, Syria; Wassim Badi al-Assad, an Assad relative who leads the Ba'ath Brigades militia; and Imad Abu Zureik, who leads a Syrian Military Intelligence-affiliated militia.

Lebanese named in the sanctions included Hassan Muhammad Daqqou, a leading trafficker in the country; and the companies Hassan Daqqou Trading and Al-Israa Establishment for Import and Export for trading in Captagon.

"As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of these persons that are in or come within the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC," the Treasury Department said. "In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked."

Captagon is one of the drugs of choice in the Arab world. Last May, the Jordanian army shot down a drone from Syria filled with illegal pills, which have increased sharply over the past three years.