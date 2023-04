Pavel Lebed, the abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Monastery and Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, attends a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, where he was accused of being linked to Russia. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

April 1 (UPI) -- Ukrainian authorities said Saturday they are investigating the leader of the country's most important monastery for allegedly seeking to justify Russia's invasion. Ukraine's security service, known as the SBU, searched the home of Metropolitan Pavel Lebed, an Orthodox Church leader, who is suspected of violating the country's criminal code and inciting inter-religious hatred. Advertisement

The security officials alleged Pavel has "repeatedly insulted the religious feelings of Ukrainians, humiliated the views of believers of other denominations and tried to form hostile sentiments towards them."

They also said Pavel "made statements that justified or denied the actions of the aggressor country."

Kyiv has argued that Pavel's branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church should be shut down due to its previous ties with Russia.

The BBC reported that Pavel denies the allegations and said Saturday that he has "never been on the side of aggression," describing his current status as "house arrest."

The SBU said that last year it initiated 61 criminal proceedings against pro-Russian clerics and sanctioned 17 officials with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.