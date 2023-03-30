Trending
March 30, 2023 / 5:31 AM

Russia detains U.S. journalist on espionage charges

By Darryl Coote

March 30 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said they have arrested U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich on charges of spying for the United States.

The Federal Security Service said Thursday in a statement that Gershkovich, who works as a Moscow-based correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg, located in the Ural Mountains, while "trying to obtain classified information."

"It has been established that E. Gershkovich, acting on behalf of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex," Russia's main security agency said.

UPI has contacted Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal's publishing company, for comment.

Reporters Without Borders, the journalist organization that fights for freedom of the press, tweeted that Gershkovich was investigating the Wagner mercenary group that has troops on the ground fighting in the Kremlin's war in Ukraine when he was arrested.

"RSF is alarmed by what looks like retaliation," the organization said. "Journalists must not be targeted!"

This is a developing story.

