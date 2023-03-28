Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 28, 2023 / 1:21 AM

Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy at Irvo Otieno's funeral

By Darryl Coote
Rev. Al Sharpton is to speak Wednesday during the funeral for Irvo Otieno, the 28-year-old Black man who died earlier this month in police custody. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
Rev. Al Sharpton is to speak Wednesday during the funeral for Irvo Otieno, the 28-year-old Black man who died earlier this month in police custody. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Irvo Otieno, the 28-year-old Black man who died earlier this month while being admitted to the hospital in police custody.

Ben Crump Law, the law firm retained by Otieno's family less than two weeks ago, announced in a statement Monday that Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network, will give the eulogy Wednesday and attorney Ben Crump will make a national call for justice for Otieno.

Advertisement

The funeral is to be held at the First Baptist Church of South Richmond in North Chesterfield, Va.

Otieno died March 6 while being admitted in police custody for treatment at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County, Va..

RELATED Man arrested for stabbing Sen. Rand Paul staffer

Hospital surveillance video released last week shows several sheriff's deputies and medial staff drag a handcuffed Otieno into a room at the medical facility before piling on top of him prior to his death.

Seven Henrico County deputies and three Virginia hospital workers have been charged with second-degree murder over the incident.

Police had said officers had attempted to restrain Otieno after he had become combative during the intake process, while Anne Cabell Baskervill, the attorney for Dinwiddie County, described Otieno's death as a "horrible miscarriage of justice."

Advertisement

Ben Crump Law said Otieno's death "echoes that of George Floyd nearly three years ago."

Floyd, a Black man, was killed by police on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn., sparking protests throughout the country against police brutality and racial inequality. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder by a jury in August of 2021 and sentenced to more than 20-years' imprisonment over Floyd's death.

Sharpton has previously eulogized other Black men who were killed by police, including Floyd, Tyre Nichols and Patrick Lyoya.

RELATED 2 Baton Rouge officers die in helicopter crash

Read More

Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff

Latest Headlines

Microsoft job cuts surpass 2,700 in Seattle region
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Microsoft job cuts surpass 2,700 in Seattle region
March 28 (UPI) -- Microsoft laid off hundreds of workers in the Seattle region Monday, as job cuts topped 2,700 since the tech giant announced plans earlier this year to eliminate 10,000 positions globally.
Man arrested for stabbing Sen. Rand Paul staffer
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man arrested for stabbing Sen. Rand Paul staffer
March 27 (UPI) -- Police in Washington, D.C., on Monday said a man has been arrested on accusations of stabbing a congressional staffer for Sen. Rand Paul over the weekend.
Lyft hires new CEO as co-founders step back amid competition struggles
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lyft hires new CEO as co-founders step back amid competition struggles
March 27 (UPI) -- Lyft's co-founders, chief executive officer Logan Green and president John Zimmer, will step back from their roles at the rideshare company as former Amazon retail executive David Risher becomes CEO.
NASA announces new hires to advance diversity, equity at space agency
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NASA announces new hires to advance diversity, equity at space agency
March 27 (UPI) -- NASA has hired Steve Shih as the agency's first Diversity Ambassador, and Elaine Ho as an associate administrator for the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity, to help NASA's workforce "reflect all of America."
Biden announces new federal support for small businesses owned by women
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden announces new federal support for small businesses owned by women
March 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced new federal resources to support small businesses owned by women as the administration ramps up economic recovery efforts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
March 27 (UPI) -- Nashville police said three children and three adults were killed at a private Christian school Monday. The shooter was identified as Audrey Hale, 28, of Nashville, who identifies as transgender, officers said.
LabCorp to pay $2.1 million for allegedly overbilling Department of Defense
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
LabCorp to pay $2.1 million for allegedly overbilling Department of Defense
March 27 (UPI) -- LabCorp has settled a lawsuit over allegedly overbilling the Department of Defense for laboratory testing services.
Disney to start laying off 7,000 employees this week
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Disney to start laying off 7,000 employees this week
March 27 (UPI) -- Disney will start laying off workers this week in what is the first of three rounds to eliminate 7,000 jobs by the summer, according to a memo sent to staff Monday by chief executive officer Bob Iger.
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
March 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump again made allegations about the Manhattan grand jury's investigation into hush money accusations on Monday.
Threats of severe weather, flash flooding persist for the Southeast
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Threats of severe weather, flash flooding persist for the Southeast
As residents of the South recover slowly following the destructive tornadoes that ripped through the region late last week and over the weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say the threat of severe weather will linger.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Millions of driver license numbers, personal records stolen in Latitude cyberattack
Millions of driver license numbers, personal records stolen in Latitude cyberattack
North Korea fires two missiles as U.S. aircraft carrier arrives
North Korea fires two missiles as U.S. aircraft carrier arrives
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse comment
Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse comment
Death toll in Pa. chocolate factory explosion reaches 7
Death toll in Pa. chocolate factory explosion reaches 7
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement