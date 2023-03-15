Seven Va. deputies charged with murder after inmate dies in their care

March 15 (UPI) -- Seven deputies in Virginia have been arrested and charged with murder after a man in their custody died while being admitted to the hospital earlier this month, prosecutors said.

Anne Cabell Baskervill, the attorney for Dinwiddie County, located about 45 miles south of Richmond, announced the charges Tuesday against Henrico County deputies Randy Boyer, 57; Dwayne Bramble, 37; Jermaine Branch, 45; Bradley Disse, 43; Tabitha Levere, 50; Brandon Rodgers, 48; and Kaivell Sanders, 30.

All seven have turned themselves in, Baskervill said. They each face one felony count of second-degree murder.

Irvo Otieno, 28, of Richmond died the afternoon of March 6 while being admitted for treatment at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County.

Little is known about the circumstances surrounding Otieno's death, but Virginia State Police, which is investigation the incident, said he had become combative with the officers during the intake process, resulting him being restrained, WWBT reported.

Baskervill described Otieno's death in a statement as a "horrible miscarriage of justice by individuals and institutions."

After the charges were announced, Henrico County Sheriff Alisa Gregory said the seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of their case.

"Public safety is what we stand for as a sheriff's office," she said in a statement. "We will continue to maintain the highest professional standards in how we serve and protect those in our custody, the community at large and our staff."

She added that her office is "cooperating fully" with the state police's investigation and that they have launched their own independent review of the incident.

Police first made contact with Otieno on March 2 when a neighbor called the authorities over concern for the 28-year-old man. The incident was labeled a mental health problem after law enforcement spoke with Otieno and a family member.

Otieno was then placed under emergency custody the following day by officers investigating a reported breaking-and-entering call.

The detaining officers took Otieno to a hospital where he became "physically assaultive," according to a Henrico Police press release.

He was then arrested and charged with three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and one count each of disorderly conduct in a hospital and vandalism.

Henrico County Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Thornton issued a statement Tuesday reiterating the county's commitment to public safety and its support for "our men and women who serve in these challenging and vital roles.

"This tragedy highlights the challenges our community members face when seeking mental health treatment," he said. "Our jails are not and cannot be the solution to the mental health crisis."