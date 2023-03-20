Trending
March 20, 2023 / 1:13 PM

Donald Trump attorneys demand Georgia investigation into 2020 election be quashed

By Clyde Hughes
Former President Donald Trump bids farewell to supporters at a rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Penn., in 2022. On Monday, his attorneys asked that a Fulton County, Ga., grand jury report into election tampering be quashed. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Former President Donald Trump bids farewell to supporters at a rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Penn., in 2022. On Monday, his attorneys asked that a Fulton County, Ga., grand jury report into election tampering be quashed. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's attorneys on Monday sought to quash a final report from a Georgia grand jury that calls for indictments for meddling in the state's voting during the 2020 presidential election.

The 51-page filing called for the district attorney's office to be rescued from any further investigation on the matter and to prevent any evidence from the Fulton County, Ga., special-purpose grand jury investigation to be used.

While those targeted for indictment have not been revealed, Trump's motion cites comments made by five unnamed jurors and grand jury forewoman Emily Kohrs to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Their comments suggested the indictments contacted "multiple" names.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation in 2021 after the audio of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was published by The Washington Post.

RELATED Manhattan district attorney ensures employee safety ahead of Trump arrest, possible protests

During the phone conversation, Trump could be heard telling Raffensperger to "find" more than 11,000 votes in order to change the outcome of the election in the state to his favor. Trump has said that he did nothing wrong in that call.

Willis is considering presenting the results of the investigation to a new grand jury for possible indictments.

Trump's motion argues that the grand jury investigation violated "the principles of fundamental fairness and due process." It also charges that Willis should be disqualified, suggesting "forensic misconduct" and "improper extrajudicial activity," according to The New York Times.

RELATED Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case

The motion went on to accuse supervising judge Robert McBurney with failure "to protect the most basic procedural and substantive constitutional rights" of those discussed during the grand jury investigation.

"The results of the investigation cannot be relied upon and, therefore, must be suppressed given the constitutional violations," the motion said.

RELATED Capitol Police attorney: House GOP rebuffed efforts to review footage

