Advertisement
U.S. News
March 19, 2023 / 4:36 PM

Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case

By Joe Fisher
1/4
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump’s attorney Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury over the former president’s handling of classified documents. File photo by Peter Foley/UPI
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump’s attorney Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury over the former president’s handling of classified documents. File photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's attorney Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury over the former president's handling of classified documents.

Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled that Corcoran can be examined under a specific line of questioning as it relates to Trump's handling of documents, CNN reported.

Advertisement

The judge's decision bypasses Corcoran's claims of attorney-client privilege that have allowed him to avoid certain questions when testifying to the grand jury. The Justice Department's special counsel Jack Smith is particularly interested in a call between Corcoran and Trump in June, according to CNN.

Howell rejected Corcoran's attorney-client privilege claim on the grounds that his conversations with the former president may have helped further Trump's alleged criminal activity, The Guardian reported.

RELATED Trump predicts he will be arrested in Stormy Daniels probe, calls for protests

The questioning of Corcoran will be limited to his discussions with Trump about how to comply with a subpoena requesting him to turn over classified documents.

Corcoran is expected to appeal the order, CBS News reported.

A spokesperson for Trump called the judge's decision a "violation of due process" in comments to CNN.

Advertisement

"Whenever prosecutors target the attorneys, that's usually a good indication their underlying case is very weak," the Trump flack said.

"If they had a real case, they wouldn't need to play corrupt games with the Constitution. Every American has the right to consult with counsel and have candid discussions -- this promotes adherence to the law."

The FBI recovered more than 100 documents marked "classified" in a raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in August. Additional classified documents that were found in a storage unit were turned over to authorities about four months later.

RELATED Trump attorney says ex-president will not testify to grand jury in Stormy Daniels probe

Trump's attorneys submitted some classified documents in a single envelope in June, according to CBS News.

Read More

House Democrats say Trump failed to disclose gifts from foreign leaders

Latest Headlines

Arts sector contributed over $1T to U.S. economy in 2021
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Arts sector contributed over $1T to U.S. economy in 2021
March 19 (UPI) -- The arts and culture sectors contributed more than $1 trillion to the United States' gross domestic product in 2021, as the arts grew quicker than the wider economy, officials said in a new report.
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
March 19 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a case between Jack Daniels and a dog toy company that sells a toy that parodies its iconic whiskey bottle.
Appeals court says Texas agency set electricity prices too high during 2021 winter storm
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Appeals court says Texas agency set electricity prices too high during 2021 winter storm
March 19 (UPI) -- A Texas appellate court surprised the electricity world Friday by ruling that the Public Utility Commission overstepped its authority during the deadly February 2021 winter storm.
Late-winter showers to sour spring break for parts of Florida
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Late-winter showers to sour spring break for parts of Florida
Showers and thunderstorms have Florida in their sights early this week, but even though the rain will be helpful in the battle against ongoing drought conditions, its timing will not be ideal for spring break revelers.
Gov. Roy Cooper allows North Carolina riot bill to become law without signature
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Gov. Roy Cooper allows North Carolina riot bill to become law without signature
March 19 (UPI) -- Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday announced that he would allow a bill to become law that would increase penalties for people convicted of rioting in North Carolina without his signature.
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
March 19 (UPI) -- Controversial billionaire Elon Musk has announced that Twitter, which he purchased last year, will respond to inquiries from journalists with the poop emoji.
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
March 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge has sided with an artist who used a photograph of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her art without the permission of the photo agency that sued her.
Supreme Court honors late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during special ceremony
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Supreme Court honors late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during special ceremony
March 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court held a special session and bar memorial on Friday to honor the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who served as an associate justice from 1993 until her death ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
Recall issued after frozen strawberries linked to Hepatitis A cases
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Recall issued after frozen strawberries linked to Hepatitis A cases
March 18 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall notice for frozen organic strawberries that are sold at various retailers, after they were linked to five cases of hepatitis A in Washington State.
Man arrested for threatening to kill Yonkers, N.Y., mayor, police at parade
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man arrested for threatening to kill Yonkers, N.Y., mayor, police at parade
March 18 (UPI) -- Authorities say they have arrested a New York man for allegedly threatening to kill the mayor of Yonkers and police officers at a St. Patrick's Day parade.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
Recall issued after frozen strawberries linked to Hepatitis A cases
Recall issued after frozen strawberries linked to Hepatitis A cases
Uyghur leader calls for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Xi Jinping after Putin
Uyghur leader calls for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Xi Jinping after Putin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement