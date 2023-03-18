Advertisement
U.S. News
March 18, 2023 / 11:09 AM

Capitol Police attorney: House GOP rebuffed efforts to review footage

By Patrick Hilsman
An attorney for the U.S. Capitol Police says House GOP leaders refused repeated requests to review security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, riots before the material was aired this month by Fox News personality Tucker Carlson. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
An attorney for the U.S. Capitol Police says House GOP leaders refused repeated requests to review security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, riots before the material was aired this month by Fox News personality Tucker Carlson. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- House GOP leaders rebuffed requests by Capitol Police to review security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks before the material was released to Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, a new court filing indicates.

In a six-page declaration filed Friday as part of a criminal case related to the Jan. 6 attack, Capitol Police General Counsel Thomas DiBiase stated that only one of the 40 clips that Carlson aired were reviewed by Capitol Police.

Advertisement

"Of the numerous clips shown during the Tucker Carlson show on March 6 and 7, 2023, I was shown only one clip before it aired, " DiBiase said.

The remaining clips, he stated, "were never shown to me nor anyone else from the Capitol Police."

RELATED Retired lieutenant colonel in Air Force sentenced to 24 months in prison for Jan. 6 participation

According to the declaration, Capital Police only became aware the surveillance would be aired publicly through media reports and that "access was not previewed with the Capitol Police nor was the Capitol Police informed before that access was granted."

In his filing, DiBiase said restrictions on access to footage are normally in place to protect the security of the Capitol Building.

Advertisement

"The primary, but not exclusive, reason for these restrictions is to protect the physical security of the Capitol compound and the safety of those who work in or visit the Capital," he said, "allowing less restricted access to the CCV system could present a dire safety risk to then Capitol and its inhabitants."

RELATED YouTube reinstates Donald Trump's channel

DiBiase emphasized that "even a knowledge of, for example, the location of each CCV camera might enable a bad actor to exploit vulnerabilities in the system."

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger earlier this month wrote a memo to his colleagues calling Carlson's claims that Capitol Police had acted as "tour guides" for the rioters "outrageous and false," NPR reported, insisting that officers were using "de-escalation tactics" on the enraged supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Manger also took issue with Carlson's claims that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick's death was unrelated to the riots, saying, "Had Officer Sicknick not fought valiantly for hours on the day he was violently assaulted, Officer Sicknick would not have died the next day."

RELATED Trump shouldn't be immune from Jan. 6 lawsuits, Justice Department says

Manger asserted Carlson had "cherry picked from the calmer moments" during his show.

D.C., Capitol police honored with Congressional Gold Medal

D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee participates in a ceremony to award officers the Congressional Gold Medal at the U.S. Capitol on December 6, 2022. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Washington events celebrate, reaffirm shared bond between U.S., Ireland
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Washington events celebrate, reaffirm shared bond between U.S., Ireland
March 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House Friday for a traditional St. Patrick's Day meeting that was intended to reaffirm the partnership between the longtime allies.
Republicans say they will use budget office resolution to kill student loan forgiveness plan
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Republicans say they will use budget office resolution to kill student loan forgiveness plan
March 17 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans said Friday they will introduce a resolution to overturn President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
SVB Financial, parent of Silicon Valley Bank, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
SVB Financial, parent of Silicon Valley Bank, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
March 17 (UPI) -- SVB Financial Group, the former parent of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank before that institution's closure last week, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York on Friday.
House Democrats say Trump failed to disclose gifts from foreign leaders
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
House Democrats say Trump failed to disclose gifts from foreign leaders
March 17 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and his family failed to report gifts worth more than $250,000 given by foreign countries during his presidency, House Democrats said in a report Friday.
Retired lieutenant colonel in Air Force sentenced to 24 months in prison for Jan. 6 participation
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Retired lieutenant colonel in Air Force sentenced to 24 months in prison for Jan. 6 participation
March 17 (UPI) -- A Texas man who participated in the January 6, 2021, riots that resulted in the breach of the Capitol building in Washington, DC, has been sentenced to 24 months in prison.
Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case
March 15 (UPI) -- Financial services firm Sterling Bancorp agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to security fraud, including a $27.2 million fine, which will go towards paying restitution.
Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, pleads guilty to tax evasion
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, pleads guilty to tax evasion
March 17 (UPI) -- Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted and imprisoned for the 2020 murder of George Floyd, pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion on Friday.
U.S. State Department announces more than $170 million in aid for Venezuela crisis
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
U.S. State Department announces more than $170 million in aid for Venezuela crisis
March 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced an additional $140 million in humanitarian assistance and $31 million in development funds for Venezuelans in their home country and in the diaspora.
Meta launches paid verification service for Facebook, Instagram
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Meta launches paid verification service for Facebook, Instagram
March 17 (UPI) -- Meta announced Friday it is launching a paid verification service for Instagram and Facebook, which will assign blue check marks to accounts for a monthly fee.
Biden urges expanded FDIC authority over executive mismanagement in banking
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Biden urges expanded FDIC authority over executive mismanagement in banking
March 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday called on Congress to get tougher on bank executives at failing financial institutions for not keeping better tabs on their businesses, which could include civil penalties and forcing them o
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, pleads guilty to tax evasion
Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, pleads guilty to tax evasion
Republicans say they will use budget office resolution to kill student loan forgiveness plan
Republicans say they will use budget office resolution to kill student loan forgiveness plan
ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with Ukraine war
ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with Ukraine war
Retired lieutenant colonel in Air Force sentenced to 24 months in prison for Jan. 6 participation
Retired lieutenant colonel in Air Force sentenced to 24 months in prison for Jan. 6 participation
House Democrats say Trump failed to disclose gifts from foreign leaders
House Democrats say Trump failed to disclose gifts from foreign leaders
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement