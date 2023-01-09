Fulton County grand jury completes Trump election interference investigation

1/3

A Georgia special grand jury announced Monday that it has completed its investigation into possible election interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A special grand jury in Georgia has completed its investigation into former President Donald Trump and his allies for possible interference in the 2020 presidential election in the state. Judge Robert McBurney of the Superior Court of Fulton County acknowledged that the investigation was concluded in a court filing made Monday. Advertisement

"The special purpose grand jury, after many months of witness testimony, has now issued its final report," McBurney wrote in the order dissolving the grand jury and setting a hearing regarding the publication of the report.

"Remaining is the question of publication of the final report. The special purpose grand jury certified that it voted to recommend that its report be published. That hearing to decide whether the report should be made public is scheduled for Jan. 24.

McBurney's order did not describe any of the findings of the report, and special grand juries, unlike typical grand juries, do not issue criminal indictments.

The report was submitted to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who will decide whether to present the report as evidence to another grand jury to consider indictments.

Willis opened the probe in 2021 after the audio of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was published by The Washington Post.

During the call, Trump instructed Raffensperger to "find" more than 11,000 votes in order to change the outcome of the election in the state. Trump has said that he did nothing wrong in that call.

The special grand jury subpoenaed Mark Meadows, the former White House Chief of Staff, and Sen. Lindsay Graham.

Willis has reportedly notified nearly 20 people that they could face criminal charges, including Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani.