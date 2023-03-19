Advertisement
U.S. News
March 19, 2023 / 6:11 PM

Manhattan district attorney ensures employee safety ahead of Trump arrest, possible protests

By Joe Fisher
1/5
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office will “not tolerate” intimidation in response to former President Donald Trump calling for protests over his claims of an incoming arrest. Photo courtesy of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office/Facebook
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office will “not tolerate” intimidation in response to former President Donald Trump calling for protests over his claims of an incoming arrest. Photo courtesy of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office/Facebook

March 19 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office will "not tolerate" intimidation in response to former President Donald Trump calling for protests over his claims of an incoming arrest.

Trump posted a message to Truth Social on Saturday stating that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, and telling his supporters "PROTEST. TAKE OUR NATION BACK."

Advertisement

In an email to about 1,600 employees at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, obtained by Politico, Bragg said he is coordinating with the New York Police Department and Office of Court Administration in preparation of any security risks.

"We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York," Bragg wrote in an email shared by Politico reporter Erica Ogden on Twitter. "Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment."

RELATED Trump predicts he will be arrested in Stormy Daniels probe, calls for protests

Trump expects to be arrested in relation to the ongoing Manhattan case over his alleged hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump did not provide any evidence to support the claim that he will be arrested. Instead, he accused Bragg of corruption and political motivations in a case involving "illegal leaks."

Advertisement

Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen, who allegedly executed the hush money payments to Daniels, testified against the former president last week. He has testified and written in his tell-all book that Trump directed him to make payments to Daniels.

Daniels met with the DA on Wednesday, answering questions about the case and agreeing to make herself available as a witness for further questioning if needed, her attorney Clark Brewster said on Twitter.

RELATED Trump says 'statute of limitations has long since ended' in Stormy Daniels payoff probe

CNN reports that local, state and federal agencies have been preparing security measures with the expectation that an indictment is coming for the former president. Trump has declined to testify in the case.

RELATED N.Y. Supreme Court orders Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million in fines

Latest Headlines

Federal Reserve partners with other major central banks to ensure access to U.S. dollar
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Federal Reserve partners with other major central banks to ensure access to U.S. dollar
March 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve announced Sunday that it has reached an agreement with several other central banks around the world to make the U.S. dollar more available.
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
March 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's attorney Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury over the former president's handling of classified documents.
Arts sector contributed over $1T to U.S. economy in 2021
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arts sector contributed over $1T to U.S. economy in 2021
March 19 (UPI) -- The arts and culture sectors contributed more than $1 trillion to the United States' gross domestic product in 2021, as the arts grew quicker than the wider economy, officials said in a new report.
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
March 19 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a case between Jack Daniels and a dog toy company that sells a toy that parodies its iconic whiskey bottle.
Appeals court says Texas agency set electricity prices too high during 2021 winter storm
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Appeals court says Texas agency set electricity prices too high during 2021 winter storm
March 19 (UPI) -- A Texas appellate court surprised the electricity world Friday by ruling that the Public Utility Commission overstepped its authority during the deadly February 2021 winter storm.
Late-winter showers to sour spring break for parts of Florida
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Late-winter showers to sour spring break for parts of Florida
Showers and thunderstorms have Florida in their sights early this week, but even though the rain will be helpful in the battle against ongoing drought conditions, its timing will not be ideal for spring break revelers.
Gov. Roy Cooper allows North Carolina riot bill to become law without signature
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Gov. Roy Cooper allows North Carolina riot bill to become law without signature
March 19 (UPI) -- Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday announced that he would allow a bill to become law that would increase penalties for people convicted of rioting in North Carolina without his signature.
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
March 19 (UPI) -- Controversial billionaire Elon Musk has announced that Twitter, which he purchased last year, will respond to inquiries from journalists with the poop emoji.
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
March 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge has sided with an artist who used a photograph of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her art without the permission of the photo agency that sued her.
Supreme Court honors late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during special ceremony
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Supreme Court honors late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during special ceremony
March 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court held a special session and bar memorial on Friday to honor the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who served as an associate justice from 1993 until her death ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
Putin visits Crimea after ICC issues arrest warrant
Putin visits Crimea after ICC issues arrest warrant
Uyghur leader calls for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Xi Jinping after Putin
Uyghur leader calls for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Xi Jinping after Putin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement