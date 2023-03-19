Manhattan district attorney ensures employee safety ahead of Trump arrest, possible protests

1/5

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office will “not tolerate” intimidation in response to former President Donald Trump calling for protests over his claims of an incoming arrest. Photo courtesy of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office/ Facebook

March 19 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office will "not tolerate" intimidation in response to former President Donald Trump calling for protests over his claims of an incoming arrest. Trump posted a message to Truth Social on Saturday stating that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, and telling his supporters "PROTEST. TAKE OUR NATION BACK." Advertisement

In an email to about 1,600 employees at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, obtained by Politico, Bragg said he is coordinating with the New York Police Department and Office of Court Administration in preparation of any security risks.

"We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York," Bragg wrote in an email shared by Politico reporter Erica Ogden on Twitter. "Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment."

Trump expects to be arrested in relation to the ongoing Manhattan case over his alleged hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump did not provide any evidence to support the claim that he will be arrested. Instead, he accused Bragg of corruption and political motivations in a case involving "illegal leaks."

Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen, who allegedly executed the hush money payments to Daniels, testified against the former president last week. He has testified and written in his tell-all book that Trump directed him to make payments to Daniels.

Daniels met with the DA on Wednesday, answering questions about the case and agreeing to make herself available as a witness for further questioning if needed, her attorney Clark Brewster said on Twitter.

CNN reports that local, state and federal agencies have been preparing security measures with the expectation that an indictment is coming for the former president. Trump has declined to testify in the case.