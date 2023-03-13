President Joe Biden to address banking industry after closures

1/3

President Joe Biden will address the banking industry after the closures of New York's Signature Bank on Sunday and Silicon Valley Bank on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver remarks about the banking industry on Monday morning after federal officials closed two banks, one tied closely to tech startups, over the past three days. Biden is set to speak on how his administration "will maintain a resilient banking system to protect our historic economic recovery," he said in a statement on Sunday. Advertisement

"I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again," Biden said.

Regulators shut down New York's Signature Bank on Sunday on the heels of closing Silicon Valley Bank on Friday.

Silicon Valley Bank, a tech startup lender, became the first major bank to fail in more than two years.

A statement over the weekend by the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced that taxpayer money would not be used to protect depositors but that they will be "made whole."

The administration took the rare step of allowing all depositors to have full access to their funds. Usually, the FDIC guarantees deposit up to $250,000 but the majority of the bank depositors had funds well in excess of that.

"The American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them," Biden said.

Biden's comments come before Wall Street markets open on Monday to calm investors' fears that the closures could trigger wider concerns over the U.S. banking industry.

Market futures were mixed Monday morning before the Opening Bell, with the Dow down 0.03% but the S&P Futures (0.28%) and Nasdaq (0.75%) ticked up slightly.