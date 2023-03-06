Advertisement
U.S. News
March 6, 2023 / 4:36 AM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touts conservative governance in California

By Darryl Coote
1/4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis praised conservative leadership while denouncing Democratic states during his speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis praised conservative leadership while denouncing Democratic states during his speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, long anticipated to be a challenger for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, visited California over the weekend where he championed conservative governance over liberal leadership.

The Republican governor spoke Sunday before some 1,000 people at Simi Valley's Ronald Reagan Presidential Library's Air Force One Pavilion in an appearance that was in promotion of his newly published book, The Courage to be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival.

Advertisement

During the roughly 45-minute speech, DeSantis attempted to frame himself as a politician whose conservative leadership of Florida has people literally flocking from Democratic-led states, such as California, to his borders.

"We've witnessed a great American exodus from states governed by leftist politicians imposing leftist ideology and delivering poor results and you've seen massive gains in states like Florida who are governing according to the tried and true principles that President Reagan held dear," he said, adding that this is the result of "better governance in states like Florida" and "of poor governance in these left-wing states."

Advertisement

He pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as being a point where people re-evaluated their lives and who they wanted to run their country and decided to "vote with their feet."

"When common sense suddenly became an uncommon virtue, Florida stood as a refuge of sanity, a citadel of freedom for people throughout the United States and, indeed throughout the world, we refused to let our state descend into some type of Faucian dystopia where people's rights were curtailed and their livelihoods destroyed," he said, referring to Antony Fauci, the former face of the White House's response to the pandemic.

He aimed criticism directly at California, but also at Illinois and New York, accusing their Democratic leaders and institutions of being infected with "this woke mind virus."

RELATED Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, George Conway announce divorce

"They put things like woke ideology over the tried and true principles that President Reagan stood for and that most Americans believe in," he said.

The speech was made as the race for the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 general elections begins to pick up the pace. Former President Donald Trump has already announced he is running to reclaim the White House as has former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, along a handful of others.

Advertisement

It has long been expected that DeSantis will put his name in the hat, and Trump on Sunday used his speech during the Conservative Political Action Committee to take swipes at the Florida Republican, whom he did not mention by name.

RELATED As 2024 nears, Florida's Ron DeSantis looms large over Greg Abbott in Texas

Though DeSantis spoke before those who replied with applause and cheers, not everyone in the Golden State was happy to see the Republican governor, with the Simi Valley Police Department reporting vandals had graffitied "Ron DeFascist" in black spray paint on one of the presidential library's entrance signs.

Police said the graffiti was applied overnight, noticed before 7:30 a.m. and removed prior to DeSantis' speech later Sunday.

On Saturday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom had issued a sarcastic statement welcoming DeSantis to what he called the "real freedom state," ABC News reported.

"California residents are safer, healthier and more prosperous than those unfortunate enough to have you as their governor," he said.

"Oh, by the way, you're going to get smoked by Trump."

Read More

Trump calls 2024 election 'final battle,' takes shots at Ron DeSantis

Latest Headlines

Disability rights activist Judy Heumann dies at age 75
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Disability rights activist Judy Heumann dies at age 75
March 6 (UPI) -- Judy Heumann, a lifelong disability rights activist who worked under two Democratic presidential administrations, has died at the age of 75.
Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine
March 5 (UPI) -- A train derailed in Ohio on Saturday requiring hazardous materials crews to respond, just weeks after another train carrying toxic chemicals derailed and ignited a fire near the town of East Palestine.
1 dead, 2 injured in Long Island plane crash
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
1 dead, 2 injured in Long Island plane crash
March 5 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed on approach to a Long Island airport Sunday afternoon, killing one person and injuring two others, officials said.
Biden renews call to protect voting rights in visit to Selma to commemorate 'Bloody Sunday'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden renews call to protect voting rights in visit to Selma to commemorate 'Bloody Sunday'
March 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden evoked the words of late Georgia representative John Lewis in a call to "redeem the soul of America" by protecting voting rights at the edge of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on Sunday.
Couple sues tour company after being abandoned on honeymoon snorkeling excursion
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Couple sues tour company after being abandoned on honeymoon snorkeling excursion
March 5 (UPI) -- A California couple is suing a Hawaiian snorkeling company after they were allegedly abandoned in the ocean on an excursion during their honeymoon.
Don't Delete Art group launches manifesto targeting social media censorship
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Don't Delete Art group launches manifesto targeting social media censorship
March 5 (UPI) -- Don't Delete Art, a group founded in 2020 to document art censorship on social media, has blasted tech giants as "cultural gatekeepers" in a new manifesto that particularly takes aim at the moderation of nudity in art.
Trump calls 2024 election 'final battle,' takes shots at Ron DeSantis
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump calls 2024 election 'final battle,' takes shots at Ron DeSantis
March 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump took several shots at his potentially fiercest opponent for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, during his Conservative Political Action Committee speech.
Nate Paul, investor in Ken Paxton corruption allegations, ordered to jail
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Nate Paul, investor in Ken Paxton corruption allegations, ordered to jail
March 5 (UPI) -- Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor who was central to allegations of illegal conduct by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has been found in contempt of court.
Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, George Conway announce divorce
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, George Conway announce divorce
March 5 (UPI) -- Kellyanne and George Conway, the Republican power couple who rose to prominence during the administration of former President Donald Trump, announced that they would divorce on Saturday.
Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years found in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years found in Puerto Rico
March 4 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years was found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico, her family and police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toblerone maker to remove Matterhorn image from packaging
Toblerone maker to remove Matterhorn image from packaging
Russian reserve fighters not 'psychologically prepared' for brutal war tactics in Ukraine
Russian reserve fighters not 'psychologically prepared' for brutal war tactics in Ukraine
Couple sues tour company after being abandoned on honeymoon snorkeling excursion
Couple sues tour company after being abandoned on honeymoon snorkeling excursion
Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, George Conway announce divorce
Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, George Conway announce divorce
Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine
Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement