Advertisement
U.S. News
March 5, 2023 / 2:05 PM

Trump calls 2024 election 'final battle,' takes shots at Ron DeSantis

By Joe Fisher
1/3
Former President Donald Trump took several shots at his potentially fiercest opponent for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, during his Conservative Political Action Committee speech in Washington, Md., on Saturday.File photo by Gary I Rothstein / UPI
Former President Donald Trump took several shots at his potentially fiercest opponent for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, during his Conservative Political Action Committee speech in Washington, Md., on Saturday.File photo by Gary I Rothstein / UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump took several shots at his potentially fiercest opponent for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, during his Conservative Political Action Committee speech, held in Washington, Md.

Trump never mentioned Florida's governor by name but made it clear who he sees as his stiffest competition, according to NBC News. The former president said he would not support Republicans who have platformed in favor of cutting Social Security.

Advertisement

The former president has aimed criticism over Social Security and Medicare cuts at DeSantis in the past, CNN reported. When DeSantis served in the House of Representatives, he voted in favor of raising the age for collecting Social Security from 65 to 70.

Trump had heavy criticism for his political opponents across the aisle, but his strongest rebukes appeared to be against members of the Republican Party who have steered away from supporting him.

RELATED Trump legal team requests six-month delay in New York civil lawsuit

"Our enemies are lunatics and maniacs," he said in a clip shared to his Truth Social page.

"They cannot stand that they do not own me. I don't need them. I don't need anything about them. We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks."

Advertisement

DeSantis did not attend CPAC. Trump celebrated beating DeSantis by 40 points in a straw poll at the convention, calling it a "big win." NBC News noted that there was a large contingent of Trump supporters across the event.

RELATED Trump shouldn't be immune from Jan. 6 lawsuits, Justice Department says

When discussing the Democratic Party and the Biden administration, Trump said his return to the White House would mark a return to a "free nation."

"Their reign will be over and they know it," he said. "In 2016, I declared 'I am your voice.' Today I add I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution."

"This is the final battle," he continued. "They know it. I know it. You know it. Everybody knows that this is it. Either they win or we win. And if they win, we no longer have a country."

RELATED Donald Trump headlines CPAC 2023; Ron DeSantis, others sit out

Latest Headlines

Nate Paul, investor in Ken Paxton corruption allegations, ordered to jail
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nate Paul, investor in Ken Paxton corruption allegations, ordered to jail
March 5 (UPI) -- Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor who was central to allegations of illegal conduct by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has been found in contempt of court.
Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine
March 5 (UPI) -- A train derailed in Ohio on Saturday requiring hazardous materials crews to respond, just weeks after another train carrying toxic chemicals derailed and ignited a fire near the town of East Palestine.
Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, George Conway announce divorce
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, George Conway announce divorce
March 5 (UPI) -- Kellyanne and George Conway, the Republican power couple who rose to prominence during the administration of former President Donald Trump, announced that they would divorce on Saturday.
Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years found in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years found in Puerto Rico
March 4 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years was found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico, her family and police said.
Texas GOP censures Rep. Tony Gonzales over votes on guns, marriage equity
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Texas GOP censures Rep. Tony Gonzales over votes on guns, marriage equity
March 4 (UPI) -- Texas Republicans on Saturday voted overwhelmingly to censure U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales over votes supporting same-sex marriage and gun control bills that broke party lines.
Five, including 2 children, killed in early morning New York house fire
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Five, including 2 children, killed in early morning New York house fire
March 4 (UPI) -- Five people, including two children, were killed in an early morning house fire in Rockland County, N.Y., authorities said Saturday.
At least 5 dead following year's first severe spring weather outbreak
U.S. News // 1 day ago
At least 5 dead following year's first severe spring weather outbreak
At least 10 people have died in the wake of a severe weather system bringing fierce winds, damaging tornadoes and flash flooding to the U.S. South and Midwest.
3 children killed, 2 hospitalized in North Texas domestic incident
U.S. News // 1 day ago
3 children killed, 2 hospitalized in North Texas domestic incident
March 4 (UPI) -- Three children are dead and two others remain hospitalized Saturday after a domestic incident in a North Texas town, authorities said.
To cut costs, Amazon delays completion of second headquarters, closes retail stores
U.S. News // 1 day ago
To cut costs, Amazon delays completion of second headquarters, closes retail stores
March 3 (UPI) -- In a cost-saving move, retail giant Amazon announced Friday that it will delay construction on a planned second corporate headquarters dubbed "HQ2" in Arlington, Va.
President Joe Biden thanks German chancellor for his nation's help in Ukraine
U.S. News // 2 days ago
President Joe Biden thanks German chancellor for his nation's help in Ukraine
March 3 (UPI) -- At a White House meeting on Friday, President Joe Biden thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for Germany's "profound" help in countering Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years found in Puerto Rico
Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years found in Puerto Rico
Russia's Lavrov laughed at after saying West started war in Ukraine
Russia's Lavrov laughed at after saying West started war in Ukraine
Five, including 2 children, killed in early morning New York house fire
Five, including 2 children, killed in early morning New York house fire
Australian cops announce $1B cocaine seizure, country's biggest bust ever
Australian cops announce $1B cocaine seizure, country's biggest bust ever
Iranians stage protests as dozens more schoolgirls fall ill in suspected poisonings
Iranians stage protests as dozens more schoolgirls fall ill in suspected poisonings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement