March 5, 2023 / 10:11 AM

Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, George Conway announce divorce

By Adam Schrader
Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway speaks to the media ahead of the third night of the Republican National Convention outside the White House in Washington in August 2020 ahead of her resignation. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway speaks to the media ahead of the third night of the Republican National Convention outside the White House in Washington in August 2020 ahead of her resignation. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Kellyanne and George Conway, the Republican power couple who rose to prominence during the administration of former President Donald Trump, announced that they would divorce on Saturday.

Kellyanne Conway, 56, worked as an aide to Trump throughout his presidency and has remained in close contact with the former commander-in-chief.

Her husband, a lawyer and conservative activist, began as a firm supporter of Trump before his 2016 election but quickly became one of his fiercest critics after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

The couple's political disagreements about Kellyanne's boss often made news headlines, with Kellyanne often shaming journalists who would ask her to respond to her husband's latest comments.

Trump praised Kellyanne Conway for her divorce on his Truth Social platform on Friday night before his former aide had even made the announcement on Twitter.

"Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway," Trump said in his post.

"Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck. She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves...and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!"

In the announcement, the Conways wrote that they were "in the final stages of an amicable divorce."

"We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis" we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority," the announcement reads.

"Kindly respect our privacy. We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us. We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children."

Kellyanne Conway, after leaving the Trump White House, has served as a contributor to Fox News while her husband serves as a contributing columnist to the Washington Post.

George Conway took to Twitter after the announcement to criticize Trump, stating that it is "highly likely" that Trump will be indicted in the next 18 months, win a pretrial release and win the GOP presidential nomination which would "foment violence" in the United States.

