March 3, 2023 / 5:15 PM

Lesion removed from Biden's chest was common form of skin cancer, doctor says

By Matt Bernardini
A lesion removed from President Joe Biden last month was a common form of skin cancer, his doctor said Friday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
March 3 (UPI) -- The lesion that President Joe Biden had removed from his chest last month during his physical was a common type of skin cancer, his physician said Friday.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor said that the lesion was basal cell carcinoma, a common skin cancer that does not tend to spread. All of the cancerous tissue was removed and no further treatment is required, O'Connor said.

Biden remains fit and fully able to execute all the duties of the presidency, O'Connor said last month after the President's physical.

"President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male," the doctor said in a report after the physical.

Before that, Biden, who is the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, last had a physical in November 2021. After that one, O'Connor said osteoarthritic changes to Biden's spine resulted in more stiffness for the president.

Biden has not yet announced whether he will run for re-election, but his age often is the focus of any speculation about his ability to carry out the duties of the office.

According to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll taken at the end of last year, less than 1% of people said that their ideal president would be 80 or older.

"It is surprising that we get this question when you look at the record of this president," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously said. "He's clearly capable in so many ways and on so many levels. And he's going to continue to do that in the years coming."

