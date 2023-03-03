Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 3, 2023 / 8:33 AM

Biden to award Medal of Honor to Black Army commander for bravery in Vietnam

Honor for Col. Paris D. Davis delayed for decades due to lost paperwork

By A.L. Lee
A nearly 60-year wait for the highest level of recognition is nearly over for Col. Paris Davis, one of the first Black Green Berets, who will soon receive the Congressional Medal of honor. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A nearly 60-year wait for the highest level of recognition is nearly over for Col. Paris Davis, one of the first Black Green Berets, who will soon receive the Congressional Medal of honor. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor to a Black commander of the elite Army Special Forces who was wounded in the Vietnam War while saving the lives of several men but whose recognition was delayed by six decades of red tape.

Retired Army Col. Paris Davis, who is now 84 years old, will receive the nation's highest military honor for valor during a Friday ceremony at the White House.

Advertisement

Davis's nomination for the award was delayed for almost 60 years as documentation of his exploits on the battlefield were misplaced at least twice at the Army and the Pentagon. His supporters, however, argue that racism in the upper ranks had been the biggest factor in the award being deferred.

During a June 1965 raid on a North Vietnam army camp in Bong Son, then-Capt. Davis and his men encountered "vastly superior" enemy forces in South Vietnam. Davis, who was commanding a unit of inexperienced South Vietnamese troops, managed to surprise and overtake the North Vietnamese in a vicious firefight that boiled down to hand-to-hand combat.

RELATED Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles in California

Davis was hit multiple times by automatic weapons fire in two separate assaults that day, but he continued to fight, killing several enemy soldiers while dragging his wounded allies to safety, according to a statement from the White House.

Advertisement

Davis then called for backup and evacuation units while he stayed behind to ensure all of his men made it to the rescue choppers before overseeing the destruction of enemy forces.

One of the sergeants who witnessed Davis's heroics on the battlefield recommended him for the Medal of Honor. However the paperwork along with another submission in 1969 inexplicably vanished, according to an op-ed written by Christopher C. Miller, an acting defense secretary in the Trump administration who attempted to resurrect the effort to honor Davis.

RELATED Trump shouldn't be immune from Jan. 6 lawsuits, Justice Department says

"The Davis case raises troubling questions about what truly happened to his Medal of Honor nomination in 1965, then in 1969, and again through the years," he wrote in the piece.

Davis, who was born in Cleveland, Ohio, was one of the first Black commanders to lead the elite Airborne unit of the U.S. Army.

Davis was first commissioned as an Army reserve officer in 1959. From there, he graduated from Airborne and Ranger training and was selected for Army Special Forces, popularly known as the Green Berets, in 1962.

RELATED Liz Cheney joins University of Virginia as a professor

For his bravery, Davis has already been awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and Air Medal.

The Medal of Honor is awarded to members of the military who "distinguish themselves conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their own lives above and beyond the call of duty," the White House said, adding that "great personal bravery or self-sacrifice" as well as "risk of life" are the key criteria in determining who receives the honor.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Two Kansas men arrested in plot to export banned technology to Russia
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Two Kansas men arrested in plot to export banned technology to Russia
March 3 (UPI) -- Two Kansas businessmen are being held on federal charges related to an elaborate conspiracy to export banned aviation-related technology to Russia, the Justice Department said.
Senate bill would make daylight saving time permanent
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Senate bill would make daylight saving time permanent
March 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and other sponsoring lawmakers reintroduced legislation on Thursday that would make daylight saving time permanent.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles in California
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles in California
March 3 (UPI) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who announced last month she is stepping down after three decades on Capitol Hill, has been hospitalized with a case of shingles.
EPA orders Norfolk to test East Palestine for dioxins
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
EPA orders Norfolk to test East Palestine for dioxins
March 3 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has directed Norfolk Southern to test for dioxin levels around Ohio's East Palestine where one of its trains transporting hazardous chemicals derailed early last month.
Tennessee restricts public 'adult cabaret' performances
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tennessee restricts public 'adult cabaret' performances
March 3 (UPI) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed controversial legislation restricting public "adult cabaret" performances.
Tornado warnings issued in Texas as hundreds of thousands remain without power
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tornado warnings issued in Texas as hundreds of thousands remain without power
March 3 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands of customers in Texas were without power late Thursday as a strong storm system moves across the state
Swedish telecom giant Ericsson agrees to plead guilty to bribe scheme
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Swedish telecom giant Ericsson agrees to plead guilty to bribe scheme
March 2 (UPI) -- Ericsson, the Swedish telecommunications giant, has agreed to plead guilty to charges in the United States for a "long-running" scheme that included paying bribes, prosecutors said Thursday.
U.S. imposes fresh sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum, petrochemical trade
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. imposes fresh sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum, petrochemical trade
March 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Thursday unleashed a new round of sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum and petrochemical trade.
Racketeering lawsuit filed by former MoMA chairman dismissed by federal court
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Racketeering lawsuit filed by former MoMA chairman dismissed by federal court
March 2 (UPI) -- A federal circuit court on Thursday upheld the decision of a lower court to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by Leon Black, the former chairman of the Museum of Modern Art linked to Jeffrey Epstein.
Texas inmate accidentally released from jail has been recaptured
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas inmate accidentally released from jail has been recaptured
March 2 (UPI) -- An inmate recently sentenced to 25 years in prison has been taken into police custody after being accidentally released from jail earlier this week, authorities in Texas announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate bill would make daylight saving time permanent
Senate bill would make daylight saving time permanent
A new oil discovery off Norway has a substantial upside, the government said
A new oil discovery off Norway has a substantial upside, the government said
Tornado warnings issued in Texas as hundreds of thousands remain without power
Tornado warnings issued in Texas as hundreds of thousands remain without power
White House cybersecurity strategy shifts responsibility to developers
White House cybersecurity strategy shifts responsibility to developers
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement