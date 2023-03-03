A nearly 60-year wait for the highest level of recognition is nearly over for Col. Paris Davis, one of the first Black Green Berets, who will soon receive the Congressional Medal of honor. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor to a Black commander of the elite Army Special Forces who was wounded in the Vietnam War while saving the lives of several men but whose recognition was delayed by six decades of red tape. Retired Army Col. Paris Davis, who is now 84 years old, will receive the nation's highest military honor for valor during a Friday ceremony at the White House. Advertisement

Davis's nomination for the award was delayed for almost 60 years as documentation of his exploits on the battlefield were misplaced at least twice at the Army and the Pentagon. His supporters, however, argue that racism in the upper ranks had been the biggest factor in the award being deferred.

During a June 1965 raid on a North Vietnam army camp in Bong Son, then-Capt. Davis and his men encountered "vastly superior" enemy forces in South Vietnam. Davis, who was commanding a unit of inexperienced South Vietnamese troops, managed to surprise and overtake the North Vietnamese in a vicious firefight that boiled down to hand-to-hand combat.

Davis was hit multiple times by automatic weapons fire in two separate assaults that day, but he continued to fight, killing several enemy soldiers while dragging his wounded allies to safety, according to a statement from the White House.

Davis then called for backup and evacuation units while he stayed behind to ensure all of his men made it to the rescue choppers before overseeing the destruction of enemy forces.

One of the sergeants who witnessed Davis's heroics on the battlefield recommended him for the Medal of Honor. However the paperwork along with another submission in 1969 inexplicably vanished, according to an op-ed written by Christopher C. Miller, an acting defense secretary in the Trump administration who attempted to resurrect the effort to honor Davis.

"The Davis case raises troubling questions about what truly happened to his Medal of Honor nomination in 1965, then in 1969, and again through the years," he wrote in the piece.

Davis, who was born in Cleveland, Ohio, was one of the first Black commanders to lead the elite Airborne unit of the U.S. Army.

Davis was first commissioned as an Army reserve officer in 1959. From there, he graduated from Airborne and Ranger training and was selected for Army Special Forces, popularly known as the Green Berets, in 1962.

For his bravery, Davis has already been awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and Air Medal.

The Medal of Honor is awarded to members of the military who "distinguish themselves conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their own lives above and beyond the call of duty," the White House said, adding that "great personal bravery or self-sacrifice" as well as "risk of life" are the key criteria in determining who receives the honor.