U.S. President Joe Biden is given an umbrella after arriving to the South Lawn of the White House from Marine One in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Biden received a regular check-up at Walter Reed Medical Center. Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden completed his routine physical exam on Thursday at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland. Biden entered the hospital at 9 a.m. and left around noon, according to CBS News. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the exam was "straightforward" and there would be a report released on the visit. Advertisement

Biden, who is the older president in U.S. history, last had a physical in November 2021. His physician, Kevin O'Connor, said Biden is "fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency." He said osteoarthritic changes to the Biden's spine resulted in more stiffness.

Biden has not yet announced whether he will run for reelection, as many wonder whether he is too old for the job.

According to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll taken at the end of last year, less than 1% of people said that their ideal president would be 80 or older.

"It is surprising that we get this question when you look at the record of this president," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously said. "He's clearly capable in so many ways and on so many levels. And he's going to continue to do that in the years coming."