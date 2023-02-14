Air India announces deal to purchase more than 200 airplanes from Boeing

Air India today announced the carrier has selected Boeing’s family of fuel-efficient airplanes to expand its future fleet. Photo courtesy of Boeing

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Air India announced Tuesday that it had come to an agreement with Boeing to purchase 290 planes for $45.9 billion. Under the deal, which will be Boeing's largest in South Asia, Air India will purchase 190 737 MAX, 20 787 Dreamliner and 10 777X airplanes. There is also an option for an additional 50 737 MAXs and 20 787-9s. Advertisement

"This acquisition of nearly 300, highly advanced Boeing jets is a core element of Vihaan.AI, the comprehensive transformation and growth strategy we are pursuing at Air India," Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, said in a statement.

"These new airplanes will enable us to dramatically expand our network, both domestically and internationally, and will come with a completely new, world-class onboard product enabling passengers to travel in the highest levels of comfort and safety."

President Joe Biden lauded the deal and said that it reflects the strength of U.S.-India economic partnership.

"This purchase will support over 1 million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree," Biden said in a statement.

Air India's contract with Boeing will also include spare parts and landing gear exchange programs, pilot and maintenance technician training and aircraft modifications.

"Air India's selection of Boeing's family of passenger jets shows their confidence in our products and services in the world's fastest growing aviation market, and their decision will support engineering and manufacturing jobs at Boeing factories in Washington state, South Carolina and across our supply base," Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in a statement.

