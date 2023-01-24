Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 24, 2023 / 4:26 PM

NTSB says bird strike likely caused deadly Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash

By Simon Druker
1/2
A bird strike likely contributed to the deadly 2019 crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 (pictured) operated by Ethiopian Airlines, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday in its final report on the incident. File Photo by Cityswift/Flickr
A bird strike likely contributed to the deadly 2019 crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 (pictured) operated by Ethiopian Airlines, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday in its final report on the incident. File Photo by Cityswift/Flickr

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A bird strike likely contributed to the deadly crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday.

The NTSB released its final report Tuesday on the factors analyzed in the crash that killed 157 people in 2019.

Advertisement

Tuesday's report deviated in multiple parts from conclusions drawn by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of Ethiopia, which released its findings in December. The EAIB final report was issued without soliciting input from the NTSB.

"The NTSB's review found that the final report contained new information that the EAIB had not afforded the NTSB the opportunity to review before the report was issued," the American agency said Tuesday on the first page of its report.

The EAIB blamed an electrical malfunction for pitching the nose of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft up, from which the pilots were unable to recover.

"According to the EAIB's final report, electrical problems that existed since the time of the accident airplane's production caused the left angle-of-attack sensor heater to fail, which resulted in the AOA sensor providing erroneous values that caused the MCAS to pitch the nose of the airplane downward," resulting in the crash, the NTSB report reads.

Advertisement

In its report, the NTSB says it found no evidence to support the electrical problem line of thinking. The agency does not dispute that the plane's angle of attack pitched up, leading to the failure of the much-publicized Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, commonly referred to as MCAS.

RELATED JetBlue plane bumps into another plane at JFK airport

However, it says that faulty reading was "caused by the separation of the AOA sensor vane due to impact with a foreign object, which was most likely a bird."

The NTSB also disputes EAIB claims that inadequate MCAS documentation for flight crews played a role in the accident.

"Boeing had provided the information to all 737 MAX operators four months before the Ethiopian Airlines crash", the NTSB said Tuesday.

RELATED Qantas flight lands safely after engine trouble prompts mayday call

In their interim report issued in 2020, Ethiopian authorities blamed Boeing for the crash.

The Ethiopian Airlines crash came less than six months after another Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane crashed into the Java Sea 13 minutes after takeoff, killing all 189 people on board. That flight, operated by Indonesian airline Lion Air, began raising questions among pilots about the MCAS system, designed to automatically correct a plane's overly-steep angle of attack.

Several pilots went on record as saying they had no idea such a system existed on the aircraft, which entered commercial operation in 2017.

Advertisement

Both accidents and their close proximity to each other led to the eventual worldwide grounding of the planes, which lasted for more than a year.

Earlier this month, China became the last country to give the planes the green light to once again resume service.

In late September, Boeing agreed to pay families of the victims of both crashes more than $200 million, settling legal claims the aerospace company "put profits over people" and misled investors about the safety of the aircraft.

Read More

Boeing's fuel-efficient aircraft design wins $425 million award from NASA

Latest Headlines

Department of Justice sues Google in antitrust action
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Department of Justice sues Google in antitrust action
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department, along with the attorneys general of multiple states, filed an antitrust suit Tuesday against Google "for monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products."
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces another step to avoid debt default
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces another step to avoid debt default
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen, has sent a letter to congressional leaders informing them that she will not invest certain government retirement funds to avoid breaching the debt ceiling.
Border Patrol agents find almost $275K in currency hidden in pickup truck
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Border Patrol agents find almost $275K in currency hidden in pickup truck
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection agents have seized nearly $275,000 in undeclared currency at the Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry. The money was discovered Friday during a routine outbound vehicle inspection.
Half Moon Bay shooting a case of workplace violence, sheriff says
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Half Moon Bay shooting a case of workplace violence, sheriff says
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Monday's shooting that killed seven people and injured one in Half Moon Bay, Calif., was an instance of workplace violence, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Tuesday.
Reports: Classified documents found at ex-VP Mike Pence's Indiana home
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Reports: Classified documents found at ex-VP Mike Pence's Indiana home
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Sources told several news outlets on Tuesday that classified documents have been found inside the home of former Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend as a probe over such documents appears to be widening.
Walmart to raise minimum wage for store employees to $14 an hour
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Walmart to raise minimum wage for store employees to $14 an hour
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Retail giant Walmart will raise the minimum wage for its employees to $14 an hour, according to CEO John Furner in a memo posted to the company's website Tuesday.
Rystad Energy sees Deep South shale region as U.S. natural gas standout
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rystad Energy sees Deep South shale region as U.S. natural gas standout
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A shale reserve straddling the border of Louisiana and Texas is expected to account for the bulk of an expected 7% increase in U.S. natural gas production, Norwegian energy research firm Rystad Energy said Tuesday.
Police say gunman is on the loose after 3 killed in Washington state
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police say gunman is on the loose after 3 killed in Washington state
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Three people are dead and police are searching for the gunman after a shooting at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash.
Doomsday clock moves to 90 seconds before midnight
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Doomsday clock moves to 90 seconds before midnight
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The hands on the "Doomsday Clock" by the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists was moved forward 10 seconds because of Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine to 90 seconds before midnight.
U.S. Treasury sanctions Lebanese firm over Hezbollah ties
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Treasury sanctions Lebanese firm over Hezbollah ties
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on several people and financial entities it believes are supporting the terrorist organization Hezbollah.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
More than 1 ton of cocaine seized in Puerto Rico
More than 1 ton of cocaine seized in Puerto Rico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement