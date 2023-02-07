Boeing will be cutting 2000 jobs. The company announced last month that they would add 10,000 jobs. Photo by Cityswift/Flickr

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Aircraft manufacturer Boeing said it will slash about 2,000 corporate jobs in 2023, while adding more engineers and production workers. "We expect about 2,000 reductions this year primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs," the company said Monday.

"We have and will continued to communicate transparently with our teams that we expect lower staffing within some corporate support functions so that we can focus our resources in engineering and manufacturing," Boeing said in a statement.

Last month Boeing announced plans to add 10,000 new jobs as production increases, but hinted at cuts as well by saying the company would "lower staffing within some support functions."

Boeing's sales of civilian aircraft dropped sharply following the crash of Lion Air Flight 610 in 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in 2019.

Both crashes were determined to have been caused by a software glitch on the new Boeing 737 Max, that caused the aircraft to automatically enter a steep dive.

Cancellations of civilian airliner orders outpaced new sales in 2020, as the 737 Max remained grounded throughout much of the world. By the end of 2022, civilian airliner sales increased.

Last year, Boeing agreed to pay $200 million to settle claims that they had mislead investors about safety issues related to the 737 Max.

Boeing has been criticized by Amnesty International for selling arms to Saudi Arabia during the deadly bombing campaign against rebel-held regions of Yemen, which has killed thousands of civilians.

Despite international condemnation of the Saudi regime, Boeing continues to tout its relationship with the Gulf dictatorship and announced that it forecasts $14.9 billion in sales to the Saudi defense sector over the next five years.

