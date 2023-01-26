Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2023 / 10:17 AM

Boeing arraigned on criminal fraud charge in crashes that killed 346

By Doug Cunningham
Boeing was arraigned Thursday in Texas on criminal fraud conspiracy charges related to two Boeing Max 737 crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The company won't be prosecuted if it complies with terms of a deferred prosecution agreement requiring Boeing to pay $2.5 billion to crash victims families. A Boeing Max 737 is pictured in Britain in 2018. Photo by Cityswift/Flickr
Boeing was arraigned Thursday in Texas on criminal fraud conspiracy charges related to two Boeing Max 737 crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The company won't be prosecuted if it complies with terms of a deferred prosecution agreement requiring Boeing to pay $2.5 billion to crash victims families. A Boeing Max 737 is pictured in Britain in 2018. Photo by Cityswift/Flickr

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced that Boeing is being arraigned Thursday on a criminal conspiracy to commit fraud charge related to two separate 737 Max jet crashes in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019 that killed 346 people.

U.S. District Court Judge Reed O'Connor ordered Boeing's public arraignment on the felony charge last week. He said then that the law requires Boeing be publicly arraigned and that the crash victims' families have a right to be heard at the arraignment.

Advertisement

But if Boeing meets all the conditions of a deferred prosecution agreement with the government, the criminal case will not be prosecuted.

The Justice Department said in a statement that Boeing struck a deferred prosecution agreement in January 2021 to resolve "a criminal charge filed simultaneously against Boeing, specifically, conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration's Aircraft Evaluation Group in connection with the FAA AEG's evaluation of Boeing's 737 MAX airplane."

RELATED NTSB says bird strike likely caused deadly Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash

Boeing agreed to pay $2.5 billion to the heirs, relatives and legal beneficiaries of the 346 people killed in the Indonesian and Ethiopian 737 Max crashes. That included a $243.6 million criminal penalty.

Advertisement

According to a Justice Department court filing, if "Boeing breaches or fails to comply with any provision, the Government may prosecute Boeing for the crime charged."

Boeing admitted in court documents that they deceived the FAA about the speed range in which a part of the 737 Max's flight controls could operate.

RELATED China operates Boeing 737 Max for first time since 2019 grounding

According to the Justice Department indictment Jan. 7, Boeing "willfully, and with the intent to defraud, conspired and agreed together with others to defraud the United States by impairing, obstructing, defeating, and interfering with, by dishonest means, the lawful function of a United States government agency, to wit, the Federal Aviation Administration Aircraft Evaluation Group within the United States Department of Transportation, in connection with the FAA AEG's evaluation of the Boeing 737 MAX airplane's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System."

On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on the Boeing 737 Max Ethiopia crash that killed 157 people in 2019. It did not dispute that the plane's angle of attack pitched up, leading to the failure of that MCAS system.

Latest Headlines

U.S. GDP rose 2.9% in fourth quarter, down from previous quarter
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
U.S. GDP rose 2.9% in fourth quarter, down from previous quarter
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Fourth quarter GPD expanded by 2.9%, slower than the 3.2% during the three-month period ending in September.
Southwest Airlines says it lost $220M in 4Q due to holiday cancelations
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Southwest Airlines says it lost $220M in 4Q due to holiday cancelations
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines reported a $220 million fourth-quarter loss, citing crippling cancelations at the end of 2022 from a winter storm followed by "operational issues" that left passengers stranded for days.
Biden administration finalizes protections for Tongass National Forest in Alaska
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration finalizes protections for Tongass National Forest in Alaska
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday finalized protections to the 16.7 million acre Tongass National Forest in Alaska.
Wide-ranging snowfall creates travel troubles, power outages
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wide-ranging snowfall creates travel troubles, power outages
Days after a winter storm brought heavy snowfall to the interior Northeast, the region was once again blanketed in precipitation, along with over a foot of snow in the Ozark Mountains and more snow across the Midwest.
Illinois man charged in Planned Parenthood arson
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Illinois man charged in Planned Parenthood arson
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested an Illinois man on charges of setting fire to a Planned Parenthood facility earlier this month.
U.S. reservist who spied for China gets eight-year sentence
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. reservist who spied for China gets eight-year sentence
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A federal judge has sentenced a former U.S. Army reservist to eight years in prison for providing China with information on people who could possibly be recruited to spy on the United States for the Asian nation.
Va. school superintendent ousted as lawyer says warnings about kid, gun ignored
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Va. school superintendent ousted as lawyer says warnings about kid, gun ignored
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Newport News Public Schools voted to oust its superintendent after a 6-year-old shot a teacher inside a first-grade classroom earlier this month. The teacher's lawyer said administrators ignored warnings about the boy.
VP Harris visits Monterey Park; calls on Congress to act on gun violence
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
VP Harris visits Monterey Park; calls on Congress to act on gun violence
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited Monterey Park on Wednesday where she called on Congress to act to prevent further mass shootings like that which killed 11 people at a night club in the California city on Saturday.
Julian Sands still missing as second Mt. Baldy hiker found alive
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Julian Sands still missing as second Mt. Baldy hiker found alive
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Rescuers searching for missing actor Julian Sands on California's Mt. Baldy have found a second missing hiker alive. Jin Chung, of Los Angeles, was discovered Tuesday along the Baldy Bowl Trail where Sands disappeared.
Sen. Rand Paul says GOP must compromise, cut military spending
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Sen. Rand Paul says GOP must compromise, cut military spending
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Sen. Rand Paul said compromise by Republicans and Democrats will be necessary to meet the government's debt obligations, even concerning spending issues that both parties are ardently committed to.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
Justice Department says Louisiana prison holds inmates beyond release dates
Justice Department says Louisiana prison holds inmates beyond release dates
U.S., Germany agree to send advanced tanks to Ukraine
U.S., Germany agree to send advanced tanks to Ukraine
Poland to take on more LNG from the United States
Poland to take on more LNG from the United States
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement