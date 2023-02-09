Trending
Feb. 9, 2023 / 10:00 AM

Biden to focus on defending Social Security, Medicare in Florida speech

Sen. Rick Scott denies his plan would cut popular social programs

By A.L. Lee
President Joe Biden will travel to Florida Thursday to promote his administration's plans to protect Medicare and Medicaid. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Florida Thursday as part of a national tour to promote his economic plan and put pressure on the GOP by continuing to warn voters that Republicans were planning to cut Social Security and Medicare.

The president is scheduled to speak at the University of Tampa at 1:54 p.m. two days after a rousing address before Congress, where he accused Republicans of wanting to "sunset" two of the country's most popular government programs, sparking boos from Republicans in the chamber and an angry rebuke from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, of Georgia, who stood up and called Biden a "liar" during the speech.

"Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans -- some Republicans -- want Social Security and Medicare to sunset. I'm not saying it's the majority," Biden said in a message that he'll now seek to capitalize on during his Tampa visit, the White House said.

In his Thursday speech, the president will seek to reassure seniors that they will continue to pay no more than $35 per month for insulin prescriptions and they will have prescription drug costs capped at $2000 per year.

RELATED In Wisconsin, Biden touts his administration's economic successes, job creation

The White House claims that Republican policies would stand to raise health insurance premiums for older Americans and increase drug prices for Medicare recipients, translating into enormous profits for Big Pharma.

In Florida, Biden is expected to call out a proposal by Florida Senator Rick Scott that would potentially put Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security benefits "on the chopping block every five years," the White House said.

But Scott on Wednesday denied that he ever made such a specific proposal, writing on Twitter that the president "twisted my words" and "forgot to share the facts."

RELATED In State of the Union address, Biden urges political unity to help working Americans

"In my plan, I suggested the following: All federal legislation sunsets in 5 yrs. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again," Scott wrote. "I've never advocated cutting Social Security or Medicare and never would."

Ahead of Biden's Florida trip, the White House doubled down on Biden's messaging, saying: "For years, Republican Members of Congress have repeatedly tried to cut Medicare and Social Security, move toward privatizing one or both programs, and raise the Social Security retirement age and Medicare eligibility age," according to Thursday's statement from Washington. "And just last week, House Republicans introduced legislation to repeal President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which would give tens of billions of dollars in subsidies back to Big Pharma, raise seniors' prescription drug prices, and raise taxes on an estimated 14.5 million people - all while increasing the deficit."

The issue also emerged on the campaign trail before last year's midterm election, when Biden called out Republicans for targeting the foundational benefits of tens of millions of Americans while also casting "MAGA Republicans" as becoming too radical for mainstream voters.

RELATED Biden warns GOP 'coming after' seniors' benefits in Florida midterms speech

Underscoring a commitment to lowering health care costs, Biden has vowed to keep in place an 8.7% increase in Social Security benefits that kicked in earlier this year.

"The checks are going to go up and the Medicare fees are going to go down at the same time. And I promise you: I'll protect Social Security. I'll protect Medicare. I'll protect you," Biden told Miami voters in November.

As part of his post-State of the Union tour, Biden was in Wisconsin Wednesday to sell his economic message from the State of the Union address, while touting multiple federal initiatives that have benefited Wisconsin and other states during his first 24 months in office.

