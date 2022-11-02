Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 2, 2022 / 8:26 AM

Biden warns GOP 'coming after' seniors' benefits in Florida midterms speech

By A.L. Lee
1/4
President Joe Biden attends a "Get Out The Vote Rally" for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, Florida, where the president was also joined by U.S. Rep. Val Demings. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a5f933d3d99371eadb959fe396e3b35e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden attends a "Get Out The Vote Rally" for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, Florida, where the president was also joined by U.S. Rep. Val Demings. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden made an appeal to retired Americans during a campaign visit to Florida Tuesday, warning voters that the nation's Medicare and Social Security programs would be imperiled if Republicans win big at the polls during next week's midterm elections.

Biden stomped the Sunshine State as part of a final-stretch tour of the nation with only days to go before next week's critical ballot in which the GOP expects to regain control of Congress for the second half of his term.

Advertisement

Giving a speech in Miami Gardens, Biden took credit for recent legislation that cut prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients, saying the GOP would target the foundational benefits of older Americans.

"They're coming after your Social Security and Medicare, and they're saying it out loud," Biden told the crowd during his first campaign rally since early September.

Advertisement

The president then called attention to a recently approved 8.7% increase in Social Security benefits -- the largest uptick in 40 years -- which he vowed a fight to keep in place.

"The checks are going to go up and the Medicare fees are going to go down at the same time. And I promise you: I'll protect Social Security. I'll protect Medicare. I'll protect you."

During the waning days of the campaign, Biden has increasingly turned his focus to issues that affect older voters, who typically turn out in bigger numbers in the midterms.

RELATED Election deniers on ballot raise stakes in key secretary of state races

The president continued to tout his landmark Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law in August, that capped out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for Medicare patients, and limited the cost of insulin at $35 a month.

"We beat Big Pharma," Biden said Tuesday.

Still, Biden could be fighting an uphill battle as inflation and high prices have taken a toll on Americans all year, which might translate to a backlash at the polls.

RELATED Biden urges Americans to reject ideology of 'MAGA Republicans'

Biden acknowledged the issues to another crowd at O.B. Johnson Park in Hallandale Beach, but he had to correct himself after misspeaking on a point about the causes of the country's economic pain.

Advertisement

"Inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq and the impact on oil and what Russia is doing ... Excuse me, the war in Ukraine," he said before explaining: "I think of Iraq because that's where my son died."

Biden plans to crisscross the country for numerous campaign stops over the next six days. He's expected to appear in California, Maryland, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania -- where he'll join former President Barack Obama on Saturday to help shore up Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's campaign for Senate.

RELATED Biden to host 'United We Stand' summit to address rising hate, extremism in U.S.

For now, Biden's itinerary does not include stops in some of the key battlegrounds like Arizona, Georgia and Ohio.

It was a busy first day of campaigning for the 79-year-old president, who also attended a "Get Out The Vote Rally" for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens. There, he was also joined by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is challenging Republican Marco Rubio for his Senate seat.

For months on the campaign trail, Biden has attempted to cast the GOP as becoming too radical for mainstream voters, even calling out "MAGA Republicans" for their continued support of former President Donald Trump and his false claims of winning the 2020 election.

Advertisement

Biden continued that theme at the Crist fundraiser, where he blasted Republicans for soft-pedaling the brutal hammer attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's spouse late last week.

"Look at the response of Republicans, making jokes about it," and brushing it aside, Biden said at the reception. "The guy purchases a hammer to kneecap" the U.S. Speaker of the House, Biden added, appearing flummoxed at the notion, then said of Republicans: "These guys are extremely extreme."

This week in Washington

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host local children of firefighters, nurses, police officers and members of the National Guard for Halloween trick-or-treating on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president

Latest Headlines

CVS Health to pay $5 billion toward opioid litigation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CVS Health to pay $5 billion toward opioid litigation
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- CVS Health, owners of one of the largest pharmacy chains in the country, said on Wednesday it has agreed in principle to resolve opioid lawsuits against it around the country totaling $5 billion.
Federal judge limits activities of Arizona poll-watching group
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge limits activities of Arizona poll-watching group
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Arizona federal Judge Michael Liburdi signed an emergency order on Tuesday limiting the activities of a conservative poll-watching group that opponents said was intimidating voters.
Newark police hunt for gunman suspected of shooting 2 officers at close range
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Newark police hunt for gunman suspected of shooting 2 officers at close range
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Jersey were hunting overnight for a suspected gunman who shot two police officers at a Newark residential building where they were investigating a shooting that had occurred late last week.
Ex-Kansas teacher who led all-female ISIS battalion sentenced to 20 years
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-Kansas teacher who led all-female ISIS battalion sentenced to 20 years
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A federal judge has sentenced a former Kansas school teacher who led an all-female Islamic State battalion to 20 years in prison.
Pa. Supreme Court orders improperly dated mail-in ballots be set aside
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Pa. Supreme Court orders improperly dated mail-in ballots be set aside
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A week before midterm elections, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled the state must not count any absentee and mail-in ballots that are received in undated or incorrectly dated envelopes.
U.S. banks report $1.2 billion in ransomware payments for 2021, Treasury says
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. banks report $1.2 billion in ransomware payments for 2021, Treasury says
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. banks reported $1.2 billion in ransomware payments in 2021, which was triple the amount reported in 2020, according to the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN.
Musk to charge $8 for Twitter's blue check mark following backlash
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Musk to charge $8 for Twitter's blue check mark following backlash
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has renegotiated plans to charge verified Twitter users $19.99 a month, for the subscription's blue check mark, down to $8 following user backlash.
Job openings surged in September while Fed tried to cool the economy
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Job openings surged in September while Fed tried to cool the economy
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve's attempts to loosen up a tight jobs market and combat inflation did not stop a jump in job openings in September.
Former KC Chiefs coach gets three years in prison for DUI crash
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Former KC Chiefs coach gets three years in prison for DUI crash
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former NFL assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left a five-year-old girl severely injured.
Inspector General accuses Trump-appointed director of ethics violations
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Inspector General accuses Trump-appointed director of ethics violations
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The inspector general accuses the Architect of the Capitol of misusing government vehicles, misrepresenting himself as law enforcement and ethics violations related to private capitol tours.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle
Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle
Hurricane warnings issued as Tropical Storm Lisa grows stronger in Caribbean
Hurricane warnings issued as Tropical Storm Lisa grows stronger in Caribbean
Treasury announces new Series I bond rate after nearly $1 billion day
Treasury announces new Series I bond rate after nearly $1 billion day
Judge dismisses lawsuit by Mark Meadows seeking to block Jan. 6 subpoenas
Judge dismisses lawsuit by Mark Meadows seeking to block Jan. 6 subpoenas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement