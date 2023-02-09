Trending
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course

By Matt Bernardini
The Rev. Al Sharpton will lead a march in Tallahassee on Wednesday to protest Florida Gov. Ron Desantis' decision to ban an African American studies course. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
The Rev. Al Sharpton will lead a march in Tallahassee on Wednesday to protest Florida Gov. Ron Desantis' decision to ban an African American studies course. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Rev. Al Sharpton and other civil-rights leaders will gather in Tallahassee on Wednesday to protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' attempts to ban the teaching of some aspects of African American history in Florida public schools.

Sharpton and a group of students, parents, civil-rights leaders and elected officials will gather at the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and march to the Old Florida State Capitol in protest of recent action by the governor to bar an AP course on Black topics.

"Governor DeSantis is trying to turn February into Erase Black History Month," Sharpton said in a statement. "Banning these courses is in Chapter One of the playbook for disenfranchising Black Americans. We'll be in Tallahassee next week to take a stand against the governor's actions and those willing to buckle to his pressure, because our stories and struggles must be told."

Last month DeSantis' administration rejected an Advanced Placement African American Studies course from being taught in Florida public schools.

RELATED DeSantis to use Fla. legislative session to expand migrant relocation program

In a letter, his administration said "the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has called the move by Florida "incomprehensible," while stressing the White House does not dictate curricula for public schools.

"If you think about the study of Black Americans, that is what [DeSantis] wants to block," Jean-Pierre said.

RELATED White House calls Florida education ban on African American course 'concerning'

"And let's not forget: They didn't ban ... they didn't block AP European history," Jean-Pierre said. "They didn't block our -- our music history. They didn't block our art history. But the state chooses to ... block a course that is meant for high-achieving high school students to learn about their history of arts and culture."

RELATED Fla. Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency amid migrant surge

