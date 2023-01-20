Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 20, 2023 / 9:57 PM

White House calls Florida education ban on African American course 'concerning'

By Patrick Hilsman
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is under fire from Democratic lawmakers for his administration's rejection of an Advanced Placement African American Studies course for the state's schools. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is under fire from Democratic lawmakers for his administration's rejection of an Advanced Placement African American Studies course for the state's schools. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to attract mounting criticism from Democratic lawmakers after the state recently banned an Advanced Placement African American Studies course from Florida schools, with the Biden administration weighing in on Friday by calling the ban "concerning."

Earlier this month, the DeSantis administration sent a letter to the College Board Florida Partnership stating that "the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value."

Advertisement

On Friday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the move by Florida "incomprehensible," while stressing the White House does not dictate curricula for public schools.

"If you think about the study of Black Americans, that is what [DeSantis] wants to block," Jean-Pierre said.

RELATED Fla. Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency amid migrant surge

"And let's not forget: They didn't ban ... they didn't block AP European history," Jean-Pierre said. "They didn't block our -- our music history. They didn't block our art history. But the state chooses to ... block a course that is meant for high-achieving high school students to learn about their history of arts and culture."

Sen. Shevrin Jones, the first openly gay and Black Florida state senator, took aim at DeSantis in a statement Thursday.

Advertisement

"Florida is doing its best to tilt the scales and shut down important, much-needed discussions of race, slavery, stolen lands, and undoable history that have led to where we are as a society today," Jones said.

RELATED Florida lawmaker behind 'Don't Say Gay' law resigns following fraud charges

And a Democratic Florida Representative and the first Generation Z candidate elected to Congress also spoke out the same day. "Ron DeSantis wants to pretend that Black history isn't American History. Leaders like him are the reason why Florida has seen a huge surge in hate crimes and acts of racism over the last two years," Maxwell Frost tweeted Thursday.

A one-page document shared with CNN on Friday outlined the Florida Department of Education's justification for rejecting the course. Among the reasons listed were alleged references within the course to Critical Race Theory, Black feminism, Black Lives Matter, and Black communism.

RELATED Lawsuit says DeSantis' migrant relocation is unconstitutional

Latest Headlines

First North Korean extradited to U.S. sentenced in money laundering case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
First North Korean extradited to U.S. sentenced in money laundering case
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- North Korean citizen Mun Chol Myong has been sentenced to 45 months in prison for a money laundering scheme intended to circumvent sanctions on North Korea, the Justice Department announced Friday.
Jury to deliberate in Richard Barnett trial after prosecutor accuses him of lying
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jury to deliberate in Richard Barnett trial after prosecutor accuses him of lying
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Closing arguments concluded on Friday in the trial of Jan. 6 defendant Richard Barnett.
U.S. to designate Wagner mercenary group as 'transnational criminal organization'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. to designate Wagner mercenary group as 'transnational criminal organization'
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The United States will impose new sanctions against the Wagner mercenary group and designate it as a "transnational criminal organization," the White House said Friday.
United States extradites Mexican man linked to 2014 kidnapping, killing of 43 students
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
United States extradites Mexican man linked to 2014 kidnapping, killing of 43 students
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. officials have extradited to Mexico Alejandro Tenescalco-Mejia, a Mexican citizen wanted in connection with the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in the city of Iguala.
First post-Roe March for Life marks shift toward legislative action
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
First post-Roe March for Life marks shift toward legislative action
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Signaling a monumental change in anti-abortion activism, demonstrators in the 50th annual March for Life followed a new route Friday to mark a new strategy.
U.S. stocks close higher after volatile week of trading
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. stocks close higher after volatile week of trading
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks bounced back Friday, with gains in the tech sector bringing a strong end to a volatile week.
'Evil genius': Dad who trafficked Sarah Lawrence students gets 60 years
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
'Evil genius': Dad who trafficked Sarah Lawrence students gets 60 years
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A man convicted of abusing several students at Sarah Lawrence College in New York over a decade was sentenced Friday to 60 years in federal prison.
FTC wants Martin Shkreli held in contempt over pharmaceutical ban
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FTC wants Martin Shkreli held in contempt over pharmaceutical ban
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission wants a federal judge to hold Martin Shkreli in contempt for failing to provide the FTC information needed to determine whether his new company violates a ban on pharmaceutical work.
Sales of existing homes fall for 11th consecutive month
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Sales of existing homes fall for 11th consecutive month
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Sales of existing homes decreased for an 11th consecutive month in December 2022. The percentage of first-time buyers purchasing homes is at the lowest yearly average the National Association of Realtors has recorded.
GM to invest $918M in 4 of its U.S. plants for V-8, EV production
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
GM to invest $918M in 4 of its U.S. plants for V-8, EV production
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- General Motors announced Friday it will invest $918 million in four of its plants to build its sixth-generation small block V-8 engine and to support electric vehicle production.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea facing worst food shortage since '90s famine, report says
North Korea facing worst food shortage since '90s famine, report says
In scathing rebuke, judge fines Trump, legal team $1M over Clinton lawsuit
In scathing rebuke, judge fines Trump, legal team $1M over Clinton lawsuit
T-Mobile says hackers stole data from 37M customers
T-Mobile says hackers stole data from 37M customers
Ukraine allies in Germany fail to reach deal to provide more tanks
Ukraine allies in Germany fail to reach deal to provide more tanks
Police: Suspect killed, 1 injured in shooting at Indiana Walmart
Police: Suspect killed, 1 injured in shooting at Indiana Walmart
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement